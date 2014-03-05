ScHoolboy Q scores best-selling album with ‘Oxymoron’ debut

#Frozen
03.05.14 4 years ago

ScHoolboy Q has arrived with his major-label debut, “Oxymoron,” which bows at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week, selling 139,000 copies according to Nielsen SoundScan. The Los Angeles rapper is the first of the Top Dawg Entertainment family – which includes Kendrick Lamar – to score a No. 1 album.

“Oxymoron” is ScHoolboy Q's best-selling album to date, following his independent releases “Setbacks,” which sold 17,000 in 2011, and “Habits & Contradictions,” which sold 48,000 in 2012. The album also marks the largest debut by a rapper since Eminem's “The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” which opened at No. 1 with 792,000.

In its ninth straight week in one of the top two positions, the soundtrack to Disney's “Frozen” slides to No. 2 with 91,000 (+2%). Its sales were likely boosted by winning best original song (“Let It Go”) and best animated feature at the Academy Awards on Sunday (March 2).

Beck”s critically-acclaimed 10th album “Morning Phase” enters at No. 3 with 87,000, giving him his second-highest charting album ever. In 2005, “Guero” debuted and peaked at No. 2. Beck's last album, 2008″s “Modern Guilt,” debuted at No. 4 with 84,000. 

At No. 4 is Kid Cudi's surprise new album “Satellite Flight: The Journey to Mother Moon,” which sold 87,000 as a digital-only release. Like Beyonce”s self-titled album, it was only sold as a complete album i.e. no individual tracks could be purchased. Cudi's last album, 2013's “Indicud,” debuted and peaked at No. 2 with 136,000. 

Latin singer Romeo Santos” “Formula: Vol. 2” debuts at No. 5 with 85,000. It marks the biggest sales week for a Latin album since 2006 when pop group RBD”s “Celestial” entered with 117,000. Santos first solo set, “Formula: Vol. 1,” also debuted in the top 10, peaking at No. 9 in 2011.

Country singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley's seventh studio album, “Riser,” starts at No. 6 with 63,000. Bentley”s 2012 album “Home” entered at No. 7 with 55,000. His highest-charting set is 2009's “Feel That Fire,” which debuted and peaked at No. 3 with 71,000.

Eric Church's “The Outsiders” slips from No. 2 to No. 7 in its third week with 43,000 (-42%).

Another debut in this week”s top 10, The Fray's “Helios” bows at No. 8 with 37,000. The pop/rock band”s last album, 2012's “Scars & Stories,” debuted and peaked at No. 4 with 87,000.

The “Now 49” compilation falls from No. 4 to No. 9 with 34,000 (-25%), while “Beyonce” slips from No. 5 to No. 10 with 32,000 (-9%).

Sales are down 5% this week compared to the previous week and down 13% compared to the same week last year. Year-to-date album sales are down 15% compared with the previous year.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Frozen
TAGSbeckBillboard 200Dierks BentleyFormula Vol. 2FROZENkid cudiMorning PhaseOxyMoronRiserRomeo SantosSatellite FlightScHoolboy Q

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP