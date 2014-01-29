Schwarzenegger’s ‘Sabotage’ bumps up release date to March

(CBR) March 28th will see a big-time battle at the box office: action vs. epic, Arnold Schwarzenegger vs. Russell Crowe and David Ayers and Darren Aronofsky. In other words, the action picture “Sabotage” has been moved from its original April 11 release to March 28, where it will compete with “Noah”.

Based on Agatha Christie”s “Ten Little Indians”, “Sabotage” (formerly known as “Ten”) also stars Joe Manganiello, Sam Worthington, Josh Holloway, Harold Perrineau, Olivia Williams, Max Martini, Mireille Enos and Terrence Howard.

Here”s the official synopsis:

In “Sabotage”, Arnold Schwarzenegger leads an elite DEA task force that takes on the world”s deadliest drug cartels. When the team successfully executes a high-stakes raid on a cartel safe house, the think their work is done – until, one-by-one, the team members mysteriously start to be eliminated. As the body count rises, everyone is a suspect.

