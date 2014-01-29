Schwarzenegger’s ‘Sabotage’ bumps up release date to March

#Arnold Schwarzenegger
and 01.29.14 5 years ago

(CBR) March 28th will see a big-time battle at the box office: action vs. epic, Arnold Schwarzenegger vs. Russell Crowe and David Ayers and Darren Aronofsky. In other words, the action picture “Sabotage” has been moved from its original April 11 release to March 28, where it will compete with “Noah”.

Based on Agatha Christie”s “Ten Little Indians”, “Sabotage” (formerly known as “Ten”) also stars Joe Manganiello, Sam Worthington, Josh Holloway, Harold Perrineau, Olivia Williams, Max Martini, Mireille Enos and Terrence Howard.

Here”s the official synopsis:

In “Sabotage”, Arnold Schwarzenegger leads an elite DEA task force that takes on the world”s deadliest drug cartels. When the team successfully executes a high-stakes raid on a cartel safe house, the think their work is done – until, one-by-one, the team members mysteriously start to be eliminated. As the body count rises, everyone is a suspect.

(via Deadline)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Arnold Schwarzenegger
TAGSArnold SchwarzeneggerDAVID AYERHAROLD PERRINEAUJOE MANGANIELLOJOSH HOLLOWAYMAX MARTINIMIREILLE ENOSOLIVIA WILLIAMSOPEN ROAD FILMSSABOTAGESAM WORTHINGTONTENTERRENCE HOWARD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP