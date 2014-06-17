‘Scooby-Doo’ and the gang pile back in the mystery Machine for big screen reboot

and 06.17.14 4 years ago

(CBR)

A decade after the release of “Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed,” Deadline reports Warner Bros. is plotting the Mystery Inc. gang”s return to the big screen in a live-action reboot.

The studio first brought the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon to life in the 2002 comedy “Scooby-Doo,” from director Raja Gosnell and screenwriter James Gunn (who of course went on to direct Marvel”s “Guardians of the Galaxy”). It starred Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini and Matthew Lillard, who reprised their roles in the 2004 sequel.

Plans for a third feature were scrapped, with the studio instead opting for a pair of television movies featuring a new cast: the 2009 origin story “Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins” and its 2010 follow-up “Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster.”

