‘Scooby-Doo’ returning to the big screen

and 08.27.13 5 years ago

(CBR)

Scooby-Doo, where are you? Back on the big screen, that”s where. Variety reports Warner Bros. is moving forward with an animated film based on the cartoon dog and his mystery-solving pals.

No further details about the Matt Lieberman-penned script were announced because he”s currently working on the project. Lieberman has lots of projects in the works at the moment, including a remake of the 1986 Steve Guttenberg/Ally Sheedy robot comedy Short Circuit.

The Mystery Machine gang debuted in 1969 on Hanna-Barbera”s Scooby-Doo: Where Are You! and has been going strong ever since, with the latest incarnation of the series, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, wrapping up in April following a two-season run on Cartoon Network. The concept most recently hit the big screen as a pair of live-action films starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar. 2002′s Scooby-Doo and 2004′s Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed earned about $450 million for the studio.

Around The Web

TAGSScoobyDooScoobyDoo movieWarner Bros.

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP