‘Scooby-Doo’ returning to the big screen

Scooby-Doo, where are you? Back on the big screen, that”s where. Variety reports Warner Bros. is moving forward with an animated film based on the cartoon dog and his mystery-solving pals.

No further details about the Matt Lieberman-penned script were announced because he”s currently working on the project. Lieberman has lots of projects in the works at the moment, including a remake of the 1986 Steve Guttenberg/Ally Sheedy robot comedy Short Circuit.

The Mystery Machine gang debuted in 1969 on Hanna-Barbera”s Scooby-Doo: Where Are You! and has been going strong ever since, with the latest incarnation of the series, Scooby-Doo! Mystery Incorporated, wrapping up in April following a two-season run on Cartoon Network. The concept most recently hit the big screen as a pair of live-action films starring Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar. 2002′s Scooby-Doo and 2004′s Scooby-Doo: Monsters Unleashed earned about $450 million for the studio.