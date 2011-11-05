Scorsese’s ‘Hugo’ is a flawed but passionate ode to romance and the cinema

Paramount finally brought Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo” before a lot of press (and a lot of guild members) in Los Angeles this afternoon. This after the film showed “unfinished” as a secret screening at the New York Film Festival last month.
Well, this print was “unfinished,” too, actually. One effects shot was still left to be rendered, and closing credits were not yet complete, but by and large, it was finished. And though it’s a flawed piece of work (stemming from a sluggish screenplay and a largely underwhelming lead performance from Asa Butterfield), I found it to be fiercely romantic and inspiringly passionate. I’ll sign off on that most days of the week.
It’s also immaculately crafted, from Dante Ferretti’s jaw-dropping production design (hello, Oscar) to Robert Richardson’s dazzling fluid master shots and foray into 3D to Sandy Powell’s precise-as-always costume design to the complex visual effects work on the piece. The film creates a world and transports you there effortlessly.
It takes a while to build steam. The screenplay isn’t all that organic and seemed to be at odds with itself, desperate to hold its final (moving) act as far away as possible for as long as possible. And Butterfield doesn’t quite settle into the character, though he certainly has moments.
But I didn’t care. I really didn’t. I so enjoyed Scorsese’s mingling of character with his own passion for filmmaking that I couldn’t be bothered with the film’s drawbacks. I was touched by the romance of the piece (expanding on some of the side characters from Brian Selznick’s graphic novel), the love of 1930s Paris and the excitement of that time and place and the reverence for a form that has come to define the man. It’s a movie about the joy of making movies, and I think anyone who’s ever tried their hand at actually doing that will react positively in some way.
Scorsese mentioned in the post-screening Q&A (moderated by Paul Thomas Anderson) that it was kind of back to square one, though, as the 3D stuff really put a wrench in his normal, refined flow. “But that was what made it fun,” he said. And truly, I think that joy shows up on the screen.
Ben Kingsley is particularly noteworthy for his performance as filmmaker Georges Méliès. The film becomes part-biopic of the man, who is a trailblazer of the cinema and whose creations expanded the limitations of what imagination could bring to the form. And Kingsley is quite moving in how he handles a man who wants to bury his glorious past as the world and tastes have moved on. Therein lies the film’s theme of film preservation, near and dear, of course, to Scorsese’s heart.
Ultimately it’s a movie about the hunger for adventure, how the movies satisfy that hunger and how rewarding sharing that gift truly is. It won’t be an Oscar powerhouse (since I know you’ve already got those questions ready). No Best Picture or Best Screenplay or anything like that (though I think Kingsley does deserve some consideration). It’ll all be relegated to the below-the-line work, I think, but I’m not really thinking about awards as I write this. I’m thinking about how happy I am that Scorsese was able to make a film like this, for himself. Warts and all, it’s of a piece with that which drives him.
One last note on the 3D. It’s used quite well. I don’t think it was really necessary for the film but at least in the hands of Scorsese it is cinematic and captivating, providing a real sense of space, clock pendulums swinging ominously into the foreground, wisps of steam floating into frame. And it really soars in a few of the longer swift exciting tracking shots.
The Q&A was largely focused on the crafts of the film, featuring Scorsese, Richardson, Ferretti, editor Thelma Schoonmaker, composer Howard Shore (there is more original music in the film than any Scorsese movie in recent memory) and visual effects supervisor Robert Legato. It was a good perspective to have, given how considerable the below-the-line effort is on the production. I was going to write something up based on their answers, but it seemed to make more sense to offer it up for you here. There aren’t any spoilers, though it’s not really a movie you can spoil, I don’t think.
Have a listen below. You can’t really hear the audience questions toward the end, though. But the answers are all clear enough. I personally liked Scorsese’s closing thoughts on the limits of the form and how we should never be confined by them. How very Méliès.
More on “Hugo” and its particulars in due time.
Glad you got to see this, Kris. Sounds like a very satisfying experience for a cinema lover. Thanks for the Q and A.
How are some of the rest of the cast? Helen McCrory as Melies wife? How long is Johnny Depp in the movie?
Johnny Depp is in it?
I think that rumor was disproven. There was an on set photo with someone that LOOKED like Johnny Depp in the background. People thought he was making a cameo, but (if I’m not mistaken) it was a rumor dispelled.
Johnny Depp appears several times as a member of the band but he doesn’t speak. There’s one really nice close-up of his face but not everyone realized it was him.
He’s a producer of the film. Didn’t notice him in the band, though.
Wait, was he Django Reinhardt?
It wasn’t him, my mistake. I thought he was Django Reinhardt but a friend at Paramount says it definitely isn’t Depp or they would have given him a speaking part.
He got a part because he produced it.
Been looking forward to this movie, glad to hear it’s good. That’s pretty cool PTA moderated the Q&A
Is this under two hours? I can’t remember the last Scorsese movie that was.
Nope.
Did you get to speak with PTA at all?
If you knew more about film history you’d realize that it isn’t a flawed or sluggish film but at least you noticed the passion and the romance.
instead of being vaguely insulting, how about you blow us away with your immense knowledge of the films he was attempting to invoke. In one fell swoop you can stroke your ego (which may or may not be deserved) and point a whole heap of people toward films that should, no, need to be seen. Isn’t this exactly what the artists striving to preserve original reels are trying to do?
I know plenty of film history (more than most), thank you. And all of that stuck. That doesn’t change the fact that the first half of the film is, indeed, sluggish (which has nothing to do with the film history aspects, by the way).
The first half of the film sets up that Melies is a broken man. I realize that this is Hit Fix and that we are used to having everything explained in the first 10 minutes but because the screenplay is slow and careful doesn’t make it flawed. The first half is about setting up Melies’ history so perhaps I should have said filmmaker history but still. This is Scorsese’s tip of the hat to Melies, a chance for the guy to take a bow and that must be set up even if it’s not clear at first. Not everything is TRANSFORMERS.
Tom – I got the “passion and the romance.” What I *also* got was John Logan’s struggle to expand on what was a very, very narratively simple book and I agree with Kris that the narrative of the film is often flawed and sluggish and to my mind, those flaws stem from Logan’s expansions that have nothing to do with George Melies.
You’d be hard pressed to explain to me how the Tati-lite characters who populate the train station and Cohen’s hammy from-a-different-movie station agent are “setting up Melies’ history.” Because those are the elements that I found flawed, less-than-engaging and actually distracting from Scorsese’s more nuanced and specific history of proto-cinema.
I still quite enjoyed the movie.
-Daniel
You see kris, moving to hitfix brings you people like tom…the rottentomatoes/imdb crowd…sigh
Tom, are you a child? Honest question. Because wow.
Also, what Dan said. I loved everything about the Melies set-up. But there is a lot of fat in the kid’s story and I kind of thought that would have been obvious when I noted that none of my concerns about pacing had anything to do with the film history angle.
Tom,
That’s a stupid (and arrogant) comment. The amount of film history contained in a movie and the pacing of that movie are two totally different considerations. I could make a movie about Melies that lasts six hours and while it’ll have plenty of film history, it’ll still be sluggish.
I was at the screening and agree it could have been trimmed a bit. That was my only real concern regarding a film that was absolutely wonderful.
Cohen’s character is a broken man (physically and emotionally) and he needs to be fixed. For the other side characters it is the same idea, they have the same reason to exist. It’s exploring the Theme of the story – fixing broken people – a theme that also applies to Melies but not only to him and hence the broken automaton, the inspector’s leg, etc. It seems slow on first viewing but watch it again and I’ll bet more things will become clear. I’m not saying that it’s the perfect hit film, it doesn’t explain everything upfront nor is it clear until the second half why the secondary characters exist at all.
Also, Cohen’s character exists as a narrative element, someone has to be chasing the young boy around and through the station. If it was just a young kid sitting around pleasantly learning about Melies then it really and truly would be sluggish.
I agree with everything you say. The theme is apparent throughout. I just think it stagnates in its progression of that theme a bit in the first and second act.
Thank you, though, for offering up an actual argument.
It does go slowly at first but I think it’s not enough to headline your review that Hugo is flawed – a flawed film has serious structural problems which is not the case here.
A flawed film is a film with a flaw. I think this is a film with a flaw. Simple as that. Stop parsing my words. Have your opinion, appreciate that others have theirs and move on.
In that case, all dramas are flawed since they tend to progress slowly.
Makes it sound like “Cinema Paradiso.” Interesting.
Your write-up gave me goosebumps… I’m SO looking forward to seeing this. Thanks for posting the Q &A. How lucky are you.. in a room with not only Mr. Scorsese himself but Paul freakin’ Thomas Anderson.
I’m not familiar with the book, so this ques. may seem a little silly but is Jude Law’s character only in the beginning of the film? And how was Sacha Baron Cohen? Overacting or satisfying comedic relief?
“Scorsese mentioned in the post-screening Q&A (moderated by Paul Thomas Anderson)…”
Um, that sounds like heaven.
I knew it’ll be good if not great!!! And I’m really happy for Mr. Scorsese as well… Can’t wait to see it… But Kris, will you recommend it in 3D???
Or it’ll be a better view in 2D???
Definitely see it in 3D. I can’t believe I forgot to mention that. Let me do so now. (Ugh.)
how was chloe moretz?
“It’s a movie about the joy of making movies, and I think anyone who’s ever tried their hand at actually doing that will react positively in some way”.
Cant wait for the movie. Sounds cool. That said, based on this quote from you, Kris … does that mean that it may not go over as well with most audiences; since that aspect is the film’s strongest suit (in the last hour), and little to none of the public have dabbled in movie-making, etc.. ?
If you’re not really thinking of awards while you write this, then why are you writing this? My understanding was that reviews were strictly embargoed until Nov. 21.
They’re been reviews all over
Brain fart.*There have*
I cleared it with Paramount before writing anything, because there were so many reviews and assessments out of NYFF. They agree and gave me the green light.