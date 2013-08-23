Scott Cooper signs to write and direct ‘The Stand’ as Ben Affleck moves on

What matters most when it comes to finding a filmmaker to make “The Stand”?
Forget the question of whether or not we even want or need a new film version of “The Stand.” That’s one of those things where it really doesn’t matter about “want” or “need,” because it’s in motion. Money has been spent. People are working to make it happen. And if that’s the case, then the next question deals with finding the right person to tell the story.
I remember when George Romero was the guy who was attached to make this happen, and I remember how long that process took without finally yielding results. Rospo Pallenberg, the writer of “Excalibur,” was the writer on the film, and they chipped away at it for years. That’s back when Romero was still part of Laurel Entertainment, and every year they’d have their section of AFM ads where they promoted all the films they had in development, and every year, “The Stand” was part of that package.
Richard Rubenstein, the other side of the Laurel equation, was the one who eventually managed to wrestle the project onto TV, with Mick Garris taking the creative lead on that version.
Recently, directors like David Yates and Ben Affleck have been mentioned in conjunction with a new proposed film adaptation, and now that Affleck’s dance card is full for a while, it looks like Scott Cooper is now onboard as both writer and director. I’m not sure where Affleck ended up on the project. He was also supposed to be writing, but right now, he’s working on “Live By Night,” an adaptation of a Dennis Lehane novel. There is no word on whether he ever turned in a page of “The Stand,” or if Cooper is starting fresh.
CBS Films is partnered on the movie with Warner, and “The Stand” is one of those Stephen King novels that is tough to adapt simply because of the sprawl of the story being told. That doesn’t mean it’s impossible… it just means someone’s going to have to make some hard choices in terms of adapting it. Roy Lee and Mosaic are also involved as producers, and I’m guessing Cooper will start work on this in earnest once he’s done promoting “Out Of The Furnace,” the film he just made with Christian Bale. Cooper’s also the director of “Crazy Heart,” the Jeff Bridges film, and he seems to be on the verge of a major commercial breakthrough. Hiring him seems to say that the most important thing to the producers is character, and that’s good. “The Stand” lives or dies based on how we react to the characters that find themselves looking for meaning and purpose during the end of the world.
I wish him well with “The Stand.” I think it’s a bitch to adapt because of more than the length. The ending of the book is pretty much what I came to expect from King after a while. I think he has one of the best voices of any writer working, and I will read anything he writes because I know there will be pleasure taken from the sheer craft of writing. He is a beast in terms of dialogue and character and painting a picture. One of his short stories gave me nightmares for something like four continuous years at one point. But when it comes to the details of the stories he tells, sometimes the stories add up to less than the storytelling, and “The Stand” is a case of an ending that really doesn’t work. It reduces the entire book to a shaggy dog preamble to a bunch of people standing around while something weird happens. If Cooper’s going to crack the material, he’s going to have to feel free to completely refigure the climax of the film.
We’ll see. In the meantime, “Out Of The Furnace” opens December 6, 2013.
I think when the story is called The Stand, I think he ending where people stand around while God takes care of business is kind of okay.
I mean, it’s not like it’s called The Fight. ;-)
I think the climax was more about faith, and faith doesn’t have to be big or showy or create explosions or drive a person to do much beyond believing.
I think, in the scope of the story, the climax is actually very big.
Through the whole story, we’re reading about God and prophets and evil demons (though we don’t know Flagg’s an immortal magician from another dimension at this point), etc, but really, the reader has to take it on faith that God, or whatever Divine presence that has brought people to Boulder to stand against Flagg’s evil, actually exists.
For King to boldy state that in the climax, to show the very Hand of God delivering the wicked to their fiery deaths and the faithful to their place by His side…
… well, I kind of look at that as a powerful statement of faith.
Very much how I look at the series finale of Battlestar Galactica.
I completely get what you’re saying. I understand your point of view. I just see it a bit differently.
I look at it not as anti-climatically, but as a beautiful expression and fulfillment of Larry, Ralph, Glen, and Stu’s faith (although Glen is dead and Stu was left behind half way there).
This is really well articulated, I think, and I happen to agree. King is notorious for endings that don’t live up to what’s come before, but The Stand gets it right – King’s ending is exactly what it needs to be given the story he’s told. The journey of Stu and his Boulder group is a journey of acceptance; acceptance of a world that’s passed and of a suddenly manifest, present and demanding God.
That acceptance culminates in a willingness to give their lives for humanity. Their final stand combines the non-violent sacrificial power of the New Testament with the awe-full bloody power of the Old, as they go to stand like Moses before Flagg’s Pharoah and literally bring God with them to Pharoah’s court.
It is not necessarily a cinematic ending, at least not in the traditional Hollywood sense of the term. It relies wholly on the characters and their inner journey,and our appreciation of/admiration for their willingness to make the ultimate sacrifice. The climax of The Stand isn’t the appearance of the literal Hand of God, it’s the march to death that Ralph, Larry and Glen make together. Their willing death (note that there are three of them – a trinity) is the climax, and that perfectly suits the Biblical epic King created.
That said, Drew’s right that it’d be difficult to make dramatically satisfying as the end of the film.
Drew: Out of curiousity alone, and the fact that I LOVE his short work, which of King’s short stories gave you nightmares???
Yeah, The Ending to the stand was a big disappointment for me and kind of put me off of reading a lot of King’s stuff. Just out of curiosity, what would be a couple of his books/short stories where he actually did stick the landing? Because I liked parts of The Stand quite a bit and would probably enjoy some of his other stuff provided it ended reasonably well.
His 11/22/63 had a good ending, but he fumbled badly on “Under the Dome” (which only inspired the current TV show, the stories are wildly divergent at this point).
I liked the 8-hour adaptation with Gary Sinise, Rob Lowe, and Jamey Sheridan, but they still had to cut a lot out to make it fit for time. I’d like to see a 16-hour single-season adaptation on cable (HBO or Showtime) so that they can really get into the individual storylines with the violence and language that it needs.
If Game of Thrones can show a million characters in a fantasy setting then this should be no problem.
Larry in the Lincoln Tunnel still gives me the creeps when I read it.
Oh, and when I bought my first copy of the paperback (the abridged edition), it had a “soon to be a major motion picture by George Romero!” blurb on the back.
I’d love to see that paperback blurb. I wonder if it’s online somewhere.
Here you go, freshly scanned: [www.flickr.com]
Thanks! :)
The Stand is quite a literal title, isn’t it?
I can only think of a few King endings that really satisfied me. Then again, endings are hard. There are plenty of would-be great pieces of storytelling, in all mediums, that fall just short of greatness due to a botched ending.
“Standing around while something weird happens” is pretty much exactly the action climax of “Raiders of the Lost Ark.” Seems like that worked out okay.
I mean, don’t get me wrong, I agree that the finale of “The Stand” is by far the weakest part of the book, and would need focused attention in a movie adaptation. I’m just saying, there’s a precedent for how to make that story form pay off.
In fact, in three out of the four Indiana Jones movies, Indy basically is held hostage by the bad guys and just stands around ineffectually as the bad guys open up the Magic Doohickey and kill themselves. Only Temple Of Doom features Indy kicking ass right up to the end credits.
I think the ending to The Stand works perfectly in the book, but might not work quite as well on film. It certainly didn’t work for the tv miniseries (which I otherwise thought was pretty entertaining). A movie version really ought to be a trilogy, but I suppose a masterful screenwriter might be able to squeeze the high points into 2.5 hours or so. This is one of those things I can”t help but see no matter what, so I just hope they get a good cast and don’t completely fumble the adaptation. And I’d really like Mickey Rourke to play Flagg.
Nothing against Cooper in particular, but aren’t there any young, talented, hungry HORROR directors who could tackle this? The guy who made Crazy Heart isn’t the first name I think of when it comes to adapting Stephen King’s work. Why does it seem like these kind of projects rarely go to directors with actual horror movie experience any more?
And besides, after the opening “Captain Trips” virus segment where 99% of the world strangles to death on their own snot, it’s not precisely a “horror” story, more of a cross-country adventure saga and character drama about the restoration of a semblance of order and community. This, however, would kind of stymie any attempt at making a multi-film franchise out of the material…all of the ookiest, most violent stuff comes in that first third of the novel, which would probably cover the first movie in a potential two-or-three movie cycle. People who are squeamish about horror would likely avoid it, and gorehounds would love the first film, but probably be left wanting by the second and third films, which would be more character-driven (kind of like Kill Bill’s two volumes). Kind of hard to market. The TV miniseries did well because, hey, it was free to watch, but asking audiences to pony up $10 a film for a potential trilogy where only the first film would be outright horror is a risk.
In the novel, Book 1 “Captain Trips” ends after all the deaths from the flu have ended. Stu meets Fran and Harold, Larry’s not too far behind, and the survivors are in the “OK, where do we go now?” stage. Book 2 “On the Border” covers the gatherings in Las Vegas and Boulder, the spies, and ends with Larry, Glen, Ralph, and Stu (plus Kojak) leaving Boulder. And Book 3 “The Stand” is half what happens to Vegas and half Stu coming home, which is too short and too thin for a movie of its own.
I’ve been thinking about how to make 3 movies out of this and I can’t, I can only do 2.
The halfway point in the book (page wise) is roughly when the main cast start arriving in Vegas and Boulder, so you could conceivably make a 2-parter without losing much. I guess Part 1 in 3 acts would be the disease; dreams of Vegas and Boulder, survivors start moving; and the gathering. But there’s no real drama or climax in that.
For Part 2, though, the big climax comes at the end of act 2 and then act 3 is the anti-climactic journey of Stu and Tom back home. I’d say they could even cut most of that out and wrap it up in 10-15 minutes. So the 3 acts would be Vegas/Boulder; Harold and Nadine’s treachery, the spies, and Mother Abigail; and the final stand in Vegas and Stu’s return.
Cooper is an exciting choice. ‘Out of the Furnace’ is one of the films I’m most looking forward to this year.
It’s needs to be a miniseries and not one movie. If they do it as one movie it’ll suck. The eight hour made for tv special still cut out and moved a lot of the characters around to make it work..