‘The Walking Dead’ Cast Continues To Pay Tribute To ‘Dearest Treasure’ Scott Wilson

10.12.18 16 mins ago

AMC

Earlier this month, The Walking Dead fans were shocked to learn that Scott Wilson, the 76-year-old actor who played Hershel Greene on the AMC zombie series, had died following a battle with cancer. The announcement of his passing was made only an hour after showrunner Angela Kang revealed to a New York Comic-Con crowd that Wilson, who also gave a Golden Globe-nominated performance in The Ninth Configuration, will appear in season nine (despite his character having been killed by The Governor in season four).

Danai Gurira (Michonne) paid tribute to her former co-star with a touching tribute on Twitter. “It is almost impossible to describe how I feel about this man. He was beyond a hero, beyond a gem, he was the dearest treasure one could hope to know,” she wrote. “I am so thankful to have had the honor to work with him & to call him my friend. RIP Mr Wilson, your light has enriched us all.”

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
DANAI GURIRA SCOTT WILSON The Walking Dead

