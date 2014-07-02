Screaming Goats Delightfully Recreate The Theme To ‘Jurassic Park’

While Screaming Goats sounds like an awesome garage band name – dammit an Oxford base group is already on it – they are in fact an Internet phenomenon.

Humans love it when animals act like people because we are a deeply narcissistic species. The logical conclusion to that is loving animals that sound like men screaming for mercy right before a slasher movie villain moves in for the kill. But as hilarious as listening to members of the Bovidae family shriek for our endless amusement out of their adorable fluffy faces, YouTuber Marca Blanca saw something more. Something…majestic.

