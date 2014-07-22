This ‘Scully Likes Science’ Musical Mash-Up Deserves To Be A Top 40 Hit

For almost a decade, Dana Scully steadfastly believed that Our Savior Science could illuminate even the most bizarre circumstance. All throughout ‘The X-Files” Scully extolled the virtues of hard facts even in the face of actual aliens and disgusting inbred rednecks.

To honor this commitment to STEM fields, even in the face of overwhelming evidence that science cannot in fact explain everything, Scully Loves Science” is the musical montage she deserves.

