Season 3 of ‘The Walking Dead’ heads to DVD and Blu-ray in August

06.04.13 5 years ago

Season 3 of AMC’s “The Walking Dead” is shuffling its way to DVD and Blu-ray, and we’ve got a trailer for the box set, and a look at the “heady” Blu-ray cover art. 

Re-live the adventure as Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his crew find the zombie-infested prison and make enemies with the Governor (David Morrissey), while an injured Andrea (Laurie Holden) meets up with some strange people. 

Each format include all sixteen episodes from the past season on 5 discs, plus buckets of gory bonus features, including behind-the-scenes footage, new featurettes, audio commentaries, deleted scenes and more

Watch the season 3 trailer here:



Following in the footsteps of Season 2’s creepy “zombie head” packaging, the season 3 Blu-ray set will be available in a limited edition “zombie head tank” package created by McFarlane Toys. 

Here’s the Blu-ray cover art, with a look at the “zombie head tank”:

Steven Yeun, Norman Reedus, Chandler Riggs, Lauren Cohan, Scott Wilson, and Melissa McBride also star. 
 
“The Walking Dead” arrives on DVD and Blu-ray August 27.

Meanwhile, all new episodes will hit AMC this October. 

