Seatbacks and tray tables up as the trailer for Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘I’m So Excited’ hits

We mentioned a few weeks ago that Sony Classics has lined up release dates for its summer slate, consisting of Richard Linklater’s Sundance hit “Before Midnight,” Woody Allen’s latest, “Blue Jasmine,” and Pedro Almodóvar’s “I’m So Excited.” The latter in particular looks to be a wild romp akin to the director’s earlier work.
We might expect to see the film, which hits theaters on June 28, at the Cannes Film Festival. Almodóvar’s last film, “The Skin I Live In,” premiered on the Croisette and news of his latest emanated from the fest in 2012.
A new trailer has been released, courtesy of Total Film. Take a look below.
Huh. It’s pretty common for us latinamericans to get lazily translated english-speaking movie titles (Salmon Fishing in the Yemen = An Impossible Love; Life of Pi = An Extraordinary Adventure, so on), it’s kinda weird to see an original spanish title being better than its english adaptation.
This movie’s originally titled The Passenger Lovers (Los Amantes Pasajeros). It gets its point across nicely. But “I’m so excited”… dunno, do they get the title merely out of that song on the trailer? Hopefully it’ll be a motif or a running gag about it, because otherwise, it feels a bit detached.
It looks very fun and kitschy, nevertheless. A quirky companion piece to Flight, it seems, with all that boozing and mile-highing.
Translations for US movie titles come from directly from the studios in LA. I know, I worked there.
*come directly from…
Lordy. It looks fun. Can’t wait!
Looks like Banderas and Cruz are only cameos in the movie. Boo.
Main character looks like Rupert Everett.
Off topic, but: did anyone realize they showed Emmanuelle Riva instead of David O. Russell when they announced Best Director? You can see it here: [www.youtube.com].
Very odd.
Yes.
The fact that Almodovar has basically remade SOUL PLANE is nothing if not stunning.