Seatbacks and tray tables up as the trailer for Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘I’m So Excited’ hits

We mentioned a few weeks ago that Sony Classics has lined up release dates for its summer slate, consisting of Richard Linklater’s Sundance hit “Before Midnight,” Woody Allen’s latest, “Blue Jasmine,” and Pedro Almodóvar’s “I’m So Excited.” The latter in particular looks to be a wild romp akin to the director’s earlier work.

We might expect to see the film, which hits theaters on June 28, at the Cannes Film Festival. Almodóvar’s last film, “The Skin I Live In,” premiered on the Croisette and news of his latest emanated from the fest in 2012.

A new trailer has been released, courtesy of Total Film. Take a look below.