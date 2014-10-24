Sebastian Stan and Chiwetel Ejiofor join Matt Damon in Ridley Scott’s ‘Martian’

(CBR) The jam-packed cast of Ridley Scott”s space thriller “The Martian” has added three more actors, Entertainment Weekly reports: Sebastian Stan (“Captain America: The Winter Soldier”), Chiwetel Ejiofor (“12 Years a Slave”) and Mackenzie Davis (“Halt and Catch Fire”).

The film, which begins production next month in Budapest, already stars Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain, Kristen Wiig, Donald Glover, Jeff Daniels, Kate Mara, Sean Bean and Michael Pena. Based on Andy Weir”s novel of the same name, “The Martian” centers on an astronaut (Damon) stranded on Mars when his crew departs for Earth without him.

Scott called the story, which was adapted by Drew Goddard (“Cabin in the Woods”), “quintessential Robinson Crusoe.” Producer Simon Kinberg (“X-Men: Days of Future Past”) called the project a labor of love, noting that every star involved is doing the film for “significantly less than their normal fee.”

“The Martian” is expected in theaters in November 2015.