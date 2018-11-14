Marvel

Bucky Barnes has arguably suffered more than any other hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Winter Soldier was brainwashed into trying to kill his best friend, Steve “Captain America” Rogers; he lost his arm; he was placed in suspended animation to undo Hydra’s evil influence; he was the first victim of Thanos’ universe-dwindling snap; and now he might not even be in Avengers 4 … which comes out in May 2019.

In an interview with Collider, Sebastian Stan confessed that he’s not sure if he appears in the sequel to Infinity War. “When I was shooting anything, nobody ever told me what was part one or part two. The truth is, I don’t even know if I’m in [Avengers 4],” he said. “What I shot was in part one. And anything that I shot may or may not have been in part one or part two and I still don’t know. There were things that we shot that were never gonna make it because it was easier to just convolute the whole thing. So, in a way, you go, alright, that’s cool, but…”

steven rogers has lost his bucky barnes in every single movie they’ve been in together pic.twitter.com/n3KyyuLhys — mari | pinned (@hemsthorth) May 3, 2018

Stan also talked about meeting Stan Lee, the Marvel Comics legend who passed away this week. “I only met him a few times,” he said. “I never got a full one-on-one with him but he was always like, ‘Remember, Bucky’s one of the good ones. Bucky’s a good guy.’ I’m a little knocked out by this news.”

At least someone gave Bucky the respect he deserves.

(Via Collider)