New ‘The Huntsman: Winter’s War’ trailer will have you shouting ‘YAAAAAS QUEEN!’

The Huntsman: Winter”s War won”t be for everyone. Nothing ever is, really. But if you are even vaguely in this movie”s demographic, you”ll be smiling like Maleficent after cursing the infant Aurora by the end of this new trailer. And just who is the demographic for Winter”s War? Anyone who”s been waiting patiently for an adult version of Frozen. Anyone who”s wanted a high fantasy film with a majority of the main roles played by women. Anyone who”s wished for a complex story of motherhood, betrayal, and magic.

Are you that demographic? I know I am.

Yes, Snow White and the Huntsman was a hot, rambling mess. But the best part of that entire film was Charlize Theron and her scenery-chewing. She milked every moment she was on screen as the vain and insecure Queen. And now with Emily Blunt to play off of in the prequel? Can all movies star these two women now?

ARTISTIC REPRESENTATION OF MY FACE AND SOUL AT THE END OF THIS TRAILER:

The Huntsman: Winter”s War arrives in theaters on April 22, 2016.