See a new photo from the set of ‘Scary Movie 5’ featuring reality TV stars

09.27.12 6 years ago

“Scary Movie 5” doesn’t hit theaters until April 19, 2013, but fans of the franchise can get a peek at what’s to come from this photo from the film — and it seems this movie is pulling at least a few stars from the small screen and sending them into battle.

Angela “Big Ang” Raiola of “Mob Wives” and Sherée Whitfield of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” who appear in this shot from the film, will “go to blows in an unforgettable fight scene,” according to publicists, who also claim this film is “sure to be the best installment yet, where nothing is off limits or too outrageous.” We can only hope. 

TAGSAngie RaiolaMOB WIVESSCARY MOVIE 5Sheree WhitfieldTHE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA

