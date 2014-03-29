See new ‘Avengers’ Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch in behind-the-scenes footage

(CBR) The “Avengers: Age of Ultron” Italy shoot has certainly been fertile ground for leaked photos, and while the photos give a decent idea of what's going on with Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen and Quicksilver (Aaron Taylor-Johnson), there's been no real way to tell what's going on in each of the scenes.

To help give a better sense of motion to the “Age of Ultron” Italy shoot, BadTaste.it has posted some footage of each of the scenes, which include Renner, Olsen and Taylor-Johnson as well as quite a few folks in motion capture suits, an Ultron-like stand-in and quite a bit more. There's over seven minutes of footage to comb through and while there's not any sound, it's still cool to see a bit of what's coming.

“Avengers: Age of Ultron” hits theaters May 1, 2015.