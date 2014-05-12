See new images from ‘Mulaney,’ ‘Weird Loners,’ ‘Bordertown,’ & ‘Last Man on Earth’

#Mulaney
05.12.14 4 years ago

As a part of its new primetime lineup, the FOX network is going to have several new comedies on its slate (not all will air in the fall though).  These new comedies include 'Mulaney,' 'Weird Loners,' 'Bordertown,' and 'The Last Man on Earth.'

In fact, of those comedies, it is only “Mulaney” which sits on the fall schedule, where it will air at 9:30 after “Family Guy.”  The other three will air at some point, although it is not clear when.

These new sitcoms feature the likes of Will Forte (“Last Man on Earth,”); Zachary Knighton and Becki Newton (“Weird Loners”); as well as John Mulaney, Nasim Pedrad, Martin Short, and Elliot Gould (“Mulaney”).  Below is a gallery of all the iamges FOX has released for these new shows.

TAGSBECKI NEWTONBORDERTOWNFoxLast Man on EarthMULANEYWeird LonersWILL FORTEZACHARY KNIGHTON

