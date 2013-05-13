See the first trailer from NBC’s gritty take on ‘Ironside’ with Blair Underwood

In the ongoing quest to reinvent the police procedural, NBC has revamped the 1967-75 hit “Ironside.” The original starred Raymond Burr as a San Francisco cop paralyzed by a sniper’s bullet and confined to a wheelchair, thus forced to solve crimes using his wits. This time around, the action moves to New York City and Blair Underwood takes the chair.

TAGSBlair UnderwoodIRONSIDEUpfronts 2013

