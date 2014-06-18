See who’s playing Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, Eazy-E in ‘Straight Outta Compton’ cast pic

Universal's delayed N.W.A. biopic is suddenly coming together very quickly.

Hot on the heels of yesterday's cast announcement, the studio has now released a cast photo and announced a 2015 release date.

N.W.A. perfected the hard-hitting gangsta rap style in the late '80s, and launched the careers of Dr. Dre, Ice Cube and Eazy-E. “Compton” will chronicle the rise and fall of the controversial group, from their meteoric rise to fame/infamy to their acrimonious break-up and the untimely death of Eazy-E in 1995.

Dre and Cube are producing, along with director F. Gary Gray (“The Negotiator,” “Law Abiding Citizen”).

Corey Hawkins will play Dre, while Jason Mitchell is taking the role of Eazy-E. Cube's real-life son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., is playing a teenage version of his dad.

Check out this newly released photo of Dre and Cube with their big screen counterparts:.

Top row: Cube, Gray, Dre. Bottom row: Hawkins, Mitchell, Jackson Jr.

The actors playing MC Ren and DJ Yella have yet to be revealed.

Gray began his career directing numerous hip hop videos in the '90s, including Cube's iconic “Today Was a Good Day.” Cube produced and starred in his feature debut, 1995's comedy smash “Friday.”

“Straight Outta Compton” hits theaters August 14, 2015.