Check out Selena Gomez’ spectacular ‘Come & Get It’ single artwork

You heard it here first: Selena Gomez first single from her new effort is officially titled “Come & Get It,” and it will be out next month.

The singer will be promoting and premiering the dance-oriented track on the “On Air with Ryan Seacrest” radio show on April 8, when it becomes available for purchase. It’s the first official single from her new as-yet-untitled album, due some time this summer.

Come and get it was co-penned by Ester Dean (Katy Perry’s “Firework,” Beyonce’s “Countdown”) and M.S. Erickson and T.E. Hermansen (of Stargate), and produced by Stargate. It features “Selena’s sultry vocals in a beautiful and simmering love song.”

The cover art to the single screams more “fun” than “love song,” but we’ll take it either way. Gomez previously told HitFix the song is a “good taste” of the “pop-electro” album to come.”

Gomez has firmed up the TV premiere of “Come & Get It,” reserved for the MTV Movie Awards on April 14. She also has “global tour plans” to announce soon.

Gomez’ last album, “When the Sun Goes Down,” was released in 2011.