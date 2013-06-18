Selma Blair fired from ‘Anger Management’ at Charlie Sheen’s behest

#FX
06.18.13 5 years ago 14 Comments

Selma Blair has found out what happens when you cross Charlie Sheen.

According to reports coming out of both Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has been fired from “Anger Management” after Sheen caught wind of comments Blair made to the show’s other producers that questioned her co-star’s work ethic. Sheen allegedly threatened to quit the series if Blair stayed on, leaving FX with little choice in the matter. Indeed, the network has now issued the following statement confirming her departure:

“We are confirming that Selma Blair will not be returning to Anger Management and we wish her the very best.”

Blair has been a part of the sitcom since its June 2012 debut.

What do you think of Blair’s firing, “Anger Management” viewers? Will you still continue to watch? Sound off in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#FX
TAGSANGER MANAGEMENTCharlie SheenFXSELMA BLAIR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP