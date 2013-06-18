Selma Blair fired from ‘Anger Management’ at Charlie Sheen’s behest

Selma Blair has found out what happens when you cross Charlie Sheen.
According to reports coming out of both Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has been fired from “Anger Management” after Sheen caught wind of comments Blair made to the show’s other producers that questioned her co-star’s work ethic. Sheen allegedly threatened to quit the series if Blair stayed on, leaving FX with little choice in the matter. Indeed, the network has now issued the following statement confirming her departure:
“We are confirming that Selma Blair will not be returning to Anger Management and we wish her the very best.”
Blair has been a part of the sitcom since its June 2012 debut.
What do you think of Blair’s firing, “Anger Management” viewers? Will you still continue to watch? Sound off in the comments.
Seems abnormal to just fire someone for voicing a concern… I hope she talks to her union, or a gets a good severance package. This is not right. Still, the show sucks, so maybe she’s better off.
It is abnormal in most professions. But its NOT abnormal in Hollywood… When one criticizes the star of a show, one needs to know what they could be in for and better know their adversary. Sheen’s departure would mean the end of the show and along with his big ego, being so messed up in the head, his narcissism, Im sure producers and directors were not about to risk losing Sheen, particularly when he mades totally immature, prima donna like ultimatums like he did. Sheen’s behavior is just an indication of how he loves himself more than anyone else. Otherwise, the issue would have been handled and resolved internally.
The thing is Sheen is a marginal actor at best. In Platoon and Wall Street, he was the main character but the nominations and accolades all went to others.. not him. He’s best suited for comedy since I think people can’t take him to seriously as a dramatic actor. That’s why all his accolades have been confined to TV comedy.
I will not watch any show that opts to employ him. I don’t care how popular it is. Can’t stand the guy and am actually annoyed and dismayed at our culture where a man like Sheen can be “winning” and people then sell and actually BUY T-Shirts. It just feeds the fire.
I think Sheen’s popularity is simply brought about by the same primal urge people have to watch a freak show or a bad car accident.
I’m not to familiar with Selma Blair or what her gripe was but considering what we DO know of Charlie, she probably had a legitimate gripe. I hope she lands another gig quickly and that Sheen’s career dies.
Aren’t the ratings bad for this show but committed to 100 episodes? I wonder if they regret that now.
Is this show really on the air? Are you kidding?
Is this show really on the air? Are you kidding me? Someone gives Charlie Sheen money …and — I’m — a struggling artist?
This might be the best for her career anyway.
She can do better. Who actually watches Anger Management?
When this show first aired, having watched Charlie Sheen on Two and a Half Men, my wife and I gave it a shot. Actually watched the first three episodes and although there was a moment here or there of kinda, sorta humor neither of us found it funny enough to keep watching. I had forgotten it was still on the air until I ran across an episode of it by accident earlier this week on FOX.
Are the ratings for this show any good? I understand that FX is committed to 100 episodes based upon how the first 10 did or some such thing but I wonder – if the ratings are poor or “Tiger Blood” resurfaces – whether they are committed to actually make/air them or simply to compensate Sheen as if they had. In other words, can they pay him to just go away if need be?
Considering what a pussy whipped pansy Sheen was on his other show, it’s about time he fights for what he believes in. I am a huge fan of his – go Chas!
You’re an idiot
Welcome to being in the Charlie Sheen business FX! Is this really a shock to anyone? Sheen is a nutcase and has a volatile temper. FX gave him 100 episodes, so they’re stuck with him for better or worse.
That being said, I like the show a lot and don’t really care for Selma Blair as an actress. She has one depressed expression and when she smiles, it looks sooo fake. I hope they replace her with a good comedic female.
She sound’nt ran her mouth to her BOSSES . Thats what she gets. Anyway her character was boring & dull. The whole show is boring.
The show started out sort of funny. Now Sheen’s character has just degenerated into an out-of-control drunken slob. The premise to ludicrous. A waste case who only has a master’s degree serves muffins to a therapy group in his home where he routinely stumbles in late and hung over. This character made more sense as a jingle writer.
Just caught an episode for the first time. The show sucks, plain and simple. Seems like they found the scripts to an old, rejected, generic series and plugged Sheen in. Really unfunny, predictable garbage.