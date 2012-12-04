Sequel to Guillermo Del Toro’s ‘Pacific Rim’ already in the works

Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pacific Rim” may not be hitting theaters until July, but the studio behind the film is already gearing up for a sequel.

Legendary Pictures has drafted original writer Travis Beacham (“Clash of the Titans”) and Del Toro to co-write the script for a follow-up to the forthcoming tentpole, which centers on a group of “robot pilots” who must use their skills to save humanity from an invasion by giant otherworldly monsters (via The Hollywood Reporter).

So will Del Toro return to direct? That all depends on Legendary’s timetable for the potential sequel, as he’s already on board to helm their Gothic haunted house movie “Crimson Peak,” which is currently being eyed for a January 2014 start date.

Of course, whether a follow-up gets the greenlight all depends on how “Pacific Rim” fares at the box-office next summer. It’s slated for release on July 12.

Will you be seeing “Pacific Rim”? Let us know in the comments.

