Seriously, you should be watching ‘Wynonna Earp’ AND trying to win their contest

Every now and then, a show comes along that just speaks to your soul. For me, that show is currently Wynonna Earp on Syfy. It pushes all the right buttons for me: a leading lady with a shady past and a drinking problem, Wynonna Earp is a seriously flawed hero. She”s a maninizer (like a womanizer but when men are the objects) and has a chip on her shoulder the size of the Oklahoma sky. But she”s also overly protective of her sister and is secretly nursing some serious self-loathing and doubt. Wynonna is an action-hero bad girl and I”m a sucker for that archetype every time.

If you”re more into the straight-and-narrow, Syfy still has you covered. Wynonna's little sister Waverly is adorable and peppy, wears preppy paisleys and scrapbooks. She”ll also shoot you with buckshot at point-blank range if you sleep with her man and uses said scrapbooking skills to keep track of the demons plaguing her family.

The cast rounds out with a tough-as-nails mother figure, a lawman out of his element, and the hottest version of Doc Holliday since Val Kilmer in Tombstone. Wynonna Earp airs every Friday at 10/9c on Syfy. I HIGHLY suggest you check it out. If you like what you see? You could end up in the comic the show is based on!

Image Credit: IDW Publishing

All you have to do is watch the show tonight! The rules are easy peasy.

1) Follow @WynonnaEarp on Twitter.com – you must be following @WynonnaEarp to be eligible to win.

2) Tune into Wynonna Earp on Syfy this Friday, April 8 at 10/9c for the second episode.

3) Pay attention during the episode so you can answer this question: “What is the name of Waverley”s pet hamster?”

4) When you know the answer, tweet it at @WynonnaEarp using the tag #WynonnaEarp. Your tweet must contain the correct answer and #WynonnaEarp.

5) That”s it!

IDW Publishing will select winners at random from the qualifying tweets. When the comic issue hits stands, winners will receive free copies to with which to humblebrag to all their friends and family. Second prize winners will get a copy of WYNONNA EARP #1 signed by the cast of the show.

But even if you don”t win – or even want to – give Wynonna Earp a try. If you love Supernatural but take umbrage with their track record with women, the ladies of Purgatory are here to help.