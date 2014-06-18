Seth Green replacing Jason Biggs as Leonardo on Nickelodeon’s ‘Ninja Turtles’

06.18.14

(CBR) Nickelodeon”s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” has scored another season and a new cast member.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the CG-animated series has been renewed for a 20-episode fourth season, even before the conclusion of its second. What”s more, Seth Green (“Family Guy,” “Robot Chicken”). will replace Jason Biggs as Leonardo for the upcoming third season, set to premiere this fall.

He joins a cast that includes Sean Astin, Mae Whitman, Rob Paulson, Greg Cipes, Hoon Lee, Kevin Michael Richardson, Corey Feldman and Josh Peck. Biggs” departure wasn”t explained.

The second season of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” concludes this summer, even as the Michael Bay -produced live-action feature makes its way into theaters on Aug. 8.

