Seth MacFarlane and his 'Ted' cohorts get straight-to-series order for new FOX comedy

01.22.13

Seth MacFarlane has sold yet another TV series to FOX – this one with live actors.

Penned by “Ted” co-writers Alec Sulkin and Wellesley Wild, who will executive-produce with MacFarlane, the multi-camera comedy “Dads” has received a straight-to-series order from the network, already home to MacFarlane’s “Family Guy,” “American Dad” and “Family Guy” spinoff “The Cleveland Show.” The plot of the new show centers on two successful thirtysomething men who are thrown for a loop when their respective “nightmare” fathers unexpectedly move in with them.

Sulkin and Wild have a working relationship with MacFarlane that goes back to 2005, when the two joined the “Family Guy” writing staff. They eventually rose to become executive producers on the series, which is now in its eleventh season.

Does MacFarlane’s new show sound like something you’d watch? Sound off in the comments.

