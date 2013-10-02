Seth MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Ted 2’ to hit theaters in 2015

#Mark Wahlberg #Mila Kunis #Seth MacFarlane #Ted 2 #Family Guy
10.02.13 5 years ago 3 Comments
Did you miss your thunder buddy?

Seth MacFarlane’s trash-talking CG bear Ted and his pal Mark Wahlberg are returning to the big screen and Universal Pictures today unveiled that “Ted 2” will be released on Friday, June 26, 2015. 

The move will drop the sequel into the middle of what has to be one of the most crowded movie seasons in history. “Jurassic World” is set to open June 12, with “Assassin’s Creed” and Pixar’s “Inside Out” following on June 19, before July is dominated by the likes of “Despicable Me: Minions,” “Batman vs. Superman” and Marvel’s “Ant-Man.”

This is all in addition to such likely box office hits as “The Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Terminator 5” and, possibly, “Star Wars: Episode VII” and “Independence Day 2.”

MacFarlane will direct the sequel to the 2012 smash hit comedy about an aimless, amiable dude (Wahlberg) and his foul-mouthed talking bear (voiced by MacFarlane). It’s unknown if “Ted” love interest Mila Kunis will be returning as well. 

MacFarlane is co-writing the script with “Family Guy” alum Alec Sulkin and Wellesley Wild, and will also produce alongside Bluegrass Films” Scott Stuber, John Jacobs and Jason Clark. 

“Ted,” which was also released in June, scored a $218 million domestic gross, and nearly $550 million worldwide. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mark Wahlberg#Mila Kunis#Seth MacFarlane#Ted 2#Family Guy
TAGSFAMILY GUYMARK WAHLBERGMILA KUNISSETH MACFARLANETEDted 2

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP