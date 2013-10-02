Seth MacFarlane and Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Ted 2’ to hit theaters in 2015

Did you miss your thunder buddy?

Seth MacFarlane’s trash-talking CG bear Ted and his pal Mark Wahlberg are returning to the big screen and Universal Pictures today unveiled that “Ted 2” will be released on Friday, June 26, 2015.

The move will drop the sequel into the middle of what has to be one of the most crowded movie seasons in history. “Jurassic World” is set to open June 12, with “Assassin’s Creed” and Pixar’s “Inside Out” following on June 19, before July is dominated by the likes of “Despicable Me: Minions,” “Batman vs. Superman” and Marvel’s “Ant-Man.”

This is all in addition to such likely box office hits as “The Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Terminator 5” and, possibly, “Star Wars: Episode VII” and “Independence Day 2.”