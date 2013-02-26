Watch: Seth MacFarlane haters get their revenge with ‘We Saw Your Junk’

Boy, Seth MacFarlane is really taking a beating this week.

Not only was the “Family Guy” creator widely panned for his hosting performance at the Oscars on Sunday, he’s also become the subject of much criticism for his saucy opening musical number “We Saw Your Boobs,” which detailed the cleavage-baring credentials of some of Hollywood’s most famous actresses.

So what’s an outraged populace to do but write a ton of angry blog posts and, yes, create a viral video piggybacking on the moral firestorm? Thanks to some bearded guy named Kevin Gisi, we now have such a video in the form of “We Saw Your Junk,” which runs down the penis-flaunting antics of some of cinema’s top leading men including Bruce Willis (“Color of Night”), Ben Stiller (“There’s Something About Mary”), Mark Wahlberg (“Boogie Nights”), Michael Fassbender (“Shame”) and perennial A-lister Ron Jeremy (porn).



After checking out the full video, let us know whether you were offended by “We Saw Your Boobs” in the poll below.

