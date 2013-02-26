Watch: Seth MacFarlane haters get their revenge with ‘We Saw Your Junk’

#Seth MacFarlane
02.26.13 5 years ago 17 Comments

Boy, Seth MacFarlane is really taking a beating this week.

Not only was the “Family Guy” creator widely panned for his hosting performance at the Oscars on Sunday, he’s also become the subject of much criticism for his saucy opening musical number “We Saw Your Boobs,” which detailed the cleavage-baring credentials of some of Hollywood’s most famous actresses.

So what’s an outraged populace to do but write a ton of angry blog posts and, yes, create a viral video piggybacking on the moral firestorm? Thanks to some bearded guy named Kevin Gisi, we now have such a video in the form of “We Saw Your Junk,” which runs down the penis-flaunting antics of some of cinema’s top leading men including Bruce Willis (“Color of Night”), Ben Stiller (“There’s Something About Mary”), Mark Wahlberg (“Boogie Nights”), Michael Fassbender (“Shame”) and perennial A-lister Ron Jeremy (porn).

After checking out the full video, let us know whether you were offended by “We Saw Your Boobs” in the poll below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Seth MacFarlane
TAGSAcademy Awards 2013OSCARS 2013SETH MACFARLANEWE SAW YOUR BOOBSWE SAW YOUR JUNK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP