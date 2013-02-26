Watch: Seth MacFarlane haters get their revenge with ‘We Saw Your Junk’

Boy, Seth MacFarlane is really taking a beating this week.
Not only was the “Family Guy” creator widely panned for his hosting performance at the Oscars on Sunday, he’s also become the subject of much criticism for his saucy opening musical number “We Saw Your Boobs,” which detailed the cleavage-baring credentials of some of Hollywood’s most famous actresses.
So what’s an outraged populace to do but write a ton of angry blog posts and, yes, create a viral video piggybacking on the moral firestorm? Thanks to some bearded guy named Kevin Gisi, we now have such a video in the form of “We Saw Your Junk,” which runs down the penis-flaunting antics of some of cinema’s top leading men including Bruce Willis (“Color of Night”), Ben Stiller (“There’s Something About Mary”), Mark Wahlberg (“Boogie Nights”), Michael Fassbender (“Shame”) and perennial A-lister Ron Jeremy (porn).
After checking out the full video, let us know whether you were offended by “We Saw Your Boobs” in the poll below.
Good, maybe now all the bleeding hearts will shut up. Wait, I’m a man and I am REALLY OFFEN… nope, cant fake it.
Wow, i bet all those male actors are incredibly offended by this! Oh wait, theyre not, because theyre all highly successful millionaires with better shit to worry about, instead of a bunch of overly-sensitive tumblr-ites feasting on outrage-porn on the internet.
Loved the Boob song, and loved this one to. Seth would most likely agree. This isn’t a parody, it’s a tribute!
Agreed.
This dude doesn’t have enough collateral in the looks department to sneer at Harvey Keitel or his junk. (Keitel is 73 and I’d still tap that.)
M: Thank you! I first saw The Piano when I was 13 and fell in love with Keitel’s character. I swear to god, there is an entire generation of women (and some men!) born in the early-mid 80s who have Mr Keitel (and his junk) to thank for their sexual awakening. HAHA!
I had a double mastectomy last year after being diagnosed with breast cancer, so yeah I thought it was rude & disgusting. I just turned it off.
hahahahaha… you missed the point.
I was offended by the runtime of the opening number. (17 minutes!!)
His brand of humor appeals to immature guys.
I think accusing Seth of being sexist/racist/etc doesn’t do justice to his being a truly AWFUL host. He was bad. His jokes fell flat. He’s simply not a performer, or certainly not one made for hosting. And a lot of that is due the opener. You can only do it once, and there’s no going back once you do start, but it was poorly conceived and executed badly, and just LONG and felt even longer. So no, I wasn’t personally offended by the boob song. It was immature and silly, but I am annoyed when what’s supposed to be one of the most entertaining parts of the show fails to keep it up, so to speak. ;)
Yeah! Give us the milktoast of Billy Crystal and general blandness of Wolverine anyday! Oscars are for being ignored and bored not entertained and engaged! Curse you McFarlane!
Where do I say that Billy Crystal or Hugh Jackman were OMG BEST HOSTS EVAH? (Although for a time, I’m sure Billy Crystal was perfect for a generation… just not mine, K?) I’m simply stating that Seth MacFarlane was another in a line of dull, awkward choices. They took a chance, and despite my feeling about MacFarlane in general, I was hopeful that he’d re-invigorate the show. Maybe a few years ago when his one-note material wasn’t as apparent? As it was, he sucked, but don’t take it so personally. He joins a long line of tradition. He should be so proud.
I thought the boobs song and most of the jokes stupid and immature. When did award ceremonies become a venue for making fun of everyone? I wish they would just celebrate the movies/series.
Personally offended? Get F****ed. Anyone who is offended can’t take a joke