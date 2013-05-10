Seth MacFarlane’s ‘A Million Ways to Die in the West’ sets release date

“Family Guy” and “Ted” creator Seth MacFarlane”s upcoming western comedy “A Million Ways to Die in the West” has set its sights on a release date, and picked up a new financial backer. 

Universal Pictures has signed on to co-finance the film with Media Rights Capital. Universal will also distribute the film worldwide.  

The studio announced that “A Million Ways to Die in the West” will be released on May 30, 2014 in North America. 

In addition to directing, producing and co-writing “West,” MacFarlane leads the all-star cast which also includes Charlize Theron, Liam Neeson, Amanda Seyfried, Sarah Silverman, Giovanni Ribisi and Neil Patrick Harris.   

A cowardly sheep farmer (MacFarlane) falls in love with a beautiful stranger new to town, who helps him find his courage. Things go south when her outlaw husband shows up, putting the farmer’s newfound courage to the test. 

“Ted” vets Scott Stuber and Jason Clark are co-producing, with “Family Guy” scribes Wellesley Wild and Alec Sulkin co-writing the script with MacFarlane.

