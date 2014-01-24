Sexy vampires and the Gecko Brothers return in first ‘From Dusk Til Dawn’ images

“Dawn” was just the beginning. Robert Rodriguez and Quentin Tarantino’s 1996 cult film “From Dusck Til Dawn” has risen from the dead, as the inspiration for a new series of the same name.

The Show’s new channel, El Rey, has released two new stills from the series.

D.J. Cotrona (“G.I. Joe: Retaliation”) and Zane Holtz (“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”) are stepping into the shoes of George Clooney and Tarantino himself as the criminal Gecko brothers, while newcomer Eiza González is taking over the role of Santánico Pandemonium, originally played by Salma Hayek.

On the series, the Geckos are on the run from Texas Rangers Earl McGraw (Don Johnson) and Freddie Gonzalez (Jesse Garcia) after a botched bank heist. The series will expand on the original film, and incorporate more Aztec mythology alongside vampirism.

Here, Riche Gecko (Holtz) expériences a close shave with Santánico Pandemonium (González):





And here are both Geckos, in a still that looks almost verbatim from the 1996 film:

It also stars Wilmer Valderrama, Robert Patrick, Madison Davenport and Brandon Soo Hoo.

“From Dusk Til Dawn” premieres March 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on El Rey.