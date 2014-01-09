Shakira and Rihanna cozy up on new ‘Can’t Remember To Forget You’ single art

#The Voice #Rihanna
01.09.14 5 years ago
Pop music”s latest power couple is quite a sexy pair. Shakira and Rihanna have teamed up for the new single, “Can”t Remember To Forget You” (out Jan. 13), and the cover art reveals the glamorous duo looking like they”re about to take a nap after a long day of shopping. Check out the art below.
On the cover, Rihanna poses on her side with her head in Shakira”s lap as both women stare powerfully into the camera. The divas smolder in similar, but not matching, black lingerie and statement jewelry. 
“Can’t Remember to Forget” is the first single off Shakira’s upcoming album, which has a yet to be announced release date. She recently opened up to Glamour about hitting the studio with RiRi. “[W]orking with [Rihanna] was utopia. She’s the sexiest woman on the planet,” said “The Voice” judge and Colombian native. “And at the end of the day, we’re both just basically Caribbean girls. The chemistry was so good and so real. She taught me dance moves. She was a sweet teacher.”
We can”t wait to see the video…

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Voice#Rihanna
TAGSCant Remember to Forget Younew Shakira albumRihannaSHAKIRATHE VOICE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP