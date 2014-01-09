Shakira and Rihanna cozy up on new ‘Can’t Remember To Forget You’ single art

Pop music”s latest power couple is quite a sexy pair. Shakira and Rihanna have teamed up for the new single, “Can”t Remember To Forget You” (out Jan. 13), and the cover art reveals the glamorous duo looking like they”re about to take a nap after a long day of shopping. Check out the art below.

On the cover, Rihanna poses on her side with her head in Shakira”s lap as both women stare powerfully into the camera. The divas smolder in similar, but not matching, black lingerie and statement jewelry.

“Can’t Remember to Forget” is the first single off Shakira’s upcoming album, which has a yet to be announced release date. She recently opened up to Glamour about hitting the studio with RiRi. “[W]orking with [Rihanna] was utopia. She’s the sexiest woman on the planet,” said “The Voice” judge and Colombian native. “And at the end of the day, we’re both just basically Caribbean girls. The chemistry was so good and so real. She taught me dance moves. She was a sweet teacher.”

We can”t wait to see the video…