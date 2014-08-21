Shakira’s ‘Loca’ Plagiarized: Cry Along to the Copied Jam

Sony is on the hook to pay damages for Shakira, whose song “Loca” from the album “Sale et Sol” was deemed plagiarized. How could Shakira, a bastion of kickass pop songwriting, make the worst kind of creative mistake? Up is down. Left is right. Hips lie.

A judge ruled that “Loca” is based on a song by Latin singer-songwriter Ramon “Arias” Vazquez called “Loco con su Tiguer3.” Apparently Vazquez refused to license the song to El Cato, the featured performer in Shakira's hit, and he created a version of it anyway. Shakira's song is based on that version.

Oh, Shakira. I'm a she-wolf howling in pain at this news.

Listen to Shakira's version here and El Cato's version afterwards: