‘Shame,’ ‘Tinker, Tailor’ and ‘Tyrannosaur’ lead BIFA nods

The British Independent Film Awards are essentially the across-the-pond equivalent of the Spirit Awards, but they seem to grow in profile every year as a slightly hipper alternative to (and bellwether of) the BAFTAs. Though limited to UK indies, their parameters are broad enough to include the bulk of the year’s buzzy British titles.
Last year, for example, they were all over “The King’s Speech,” and took flak in some quarters for honoring such a relatively mainstream title; similarly, one of this year’s leading nominees, local box-office phenomenon “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy” is less independent, both in status and in spirit, than several of its competitors.
But no matter: together with Steve McQueen’s “Shame” and Paddy Considine’s debut feature “Tyrannosaur,” Tomas Alfredson’s star-studded John le Carré adaptation leads an exceptionally fine crop of BIFA nominees, one that testifies to a remarkable year for UK cinema. The three films scored seven nods apiece; close behind, with six each, are Lynne Ramsay’s London Film Festival champ “We Need to Talk About Kevin” and Ben Wheatley’s future cult item “Kill List.”
(More analysis, and a full list of nominees, after the jump.)
The latter film performed well above expectations, scoring bids for its director and all three of its stars, but fell just short in the top race. Taking its place, in a rare instance of crossover recognition, is Asif Kapadia’s hit doc “Senna,” which also scored (obviously) in the Best Documentary category, with a third, and particularly well-earned, technical bid for its editing.
The performance categories, meanwhile, are stacked with notable names, many of them already in the awards conversation Stateside: it’s no surprise to see Michael Fassbender, Gary Oldman, Tilda Swinton, Vanessa Redgrave, Carey Mulligan (winner of the last two Best Actress BIFAs, incidentally), Ezra Miller and Tom Hardy in the list, while underdog Olivia Colman’s growing fan club can rejoice in her first official mention of the season.
On a less obvious note, I’m particularly delighted to see Brendan Gleeson, whose worn-in comic turn in “The Guard” I was bigging up back in the summer, recognised (along with his film’s freshman writer-director John Michael McDonagh); also pleasing is that BIFA voters crossed national lines to acknowledge the wonderful work of Mia Wasikowska in “Jane Eyre” — the film’s lone nomination.
Still, “Jane Eyre” performed better than another recent Brontë adaptation: Andrea Arnold won big at the BIFAs two years ago with “Fish Tank,” but her aggressively auteurist take on “Wuthering Heights” was one of the day’s most notable snubs, scoring not a single nomination — not even for Robbie Ryan’s extraordinary, Venice-laurelled lensing. Arnold’s film has been divisive enough that its poor showing here doesn’t come as a shock — it’s harder, however, to explain the complete absence from the list of Terence Davies’s well-received comeback feature “The Deep Blue Sea.”
At the very least, Rachel Weisz’s stunning career-best performance should have been a shoo-in for a place in the thin Best Actress category. She can take comfort, however, in knowing that she’s not the highest-profile lady frozen out in the category: for all her Oscar buzz, Michelle Williams was blanked by BIFA voters, as indeed was everyone involved in “My Week With Marilyn.”
Admittedly, this is a pretty small deal for the likes of Weisz and Williams. I’m far more disappointed for a genuine British indie that could use the recognition far more. Andrew Haigh’s exquisite gay romantic drama “Weekend” scored nods for Best Production and Best Newcomer for actor Tom Cullen, but that’s the least it deserved: writer-director Haigh and co-star Chris New could be forgiven for feeling a little hard done by. To be fair, that there wasn’t more room on the list for such films shows what a strong year it’s been for higher-profile British independents: there are certainly worse things to complain about.
The British Independent Film Awards will take place on December 4, with the the winners determined by a jury of 14 industry and media luminaries. The full list of nominations is below.
Best British Independent Film
“Senna”
“Shame”
“Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
“Tyrannosaur”
“We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Director
Ben Wheatley, “Kill List”
Steve McQueen, “Shame”
Tomas Alfredson, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Paddy Considine, “Tyrannosaur”
Lynne Ramsay, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Actress
MyAnna Buring, “Kill List”
Olivia Colman, “Tyrannosaur”
Rebecca Hall, “The Awakening”
Tilda Swinton, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Mia Wasikowska, “Jane Eyre”
Best Actor
Michael Fassbender, “Shame”
Brendan Gleeson, “The Guard”
Neil Maskell, “Kill List”
Peter Mullan, “Tyrannosaur”
Gary Oldman, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Burke, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Sally Hawkins, “Submarine”
Felicity Jones, “Albatross”
Carey Mulligan, “Shame”
Vanessa Redgrave, “Coriolanus”
Best Supporting Actor
Benedict Cumberbatch, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Tom Hardy, “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Eddie Marsan, “Tyrannosaur”
Ezra Miller, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Michael Smiley, “Kill List”
Best Screenplay
John Michael McDonagh, “The Guard”
Ben Wheatley and Amy Jump, “Kill List”
Abi Morgan and Steve McQueen, “Shame”
Richard Ayoade, “Submarine”
Lynne Ramsay and Rory Kinnear, “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Foreign Independent Film
“Animal Kingdom”
“Drive”
“Pina”
“A Separation”
“The Skin I Live In”
Best Documentary
“Hell and Back Again”
“Life in a Day”
“Project Nim”
“Senna”
“TT3D: Closer to the Edge”
Best Debut Director
Joe Cornish, “Attack the Block”
Ralph Fiennes, “Coriolanus”
John Michael McDonagh, “The Guard”
Richard Ayoade, “Submarine”
Paddy Considine, “Tyrannosaur”
Most Promising Newcomer
John Boyega, “Attack the Block”
Tom Cullen, “Weekend”
Jessica Brown Findlay, “Albatross”
Yasmin Paige, “Submarine”
Craig Roberts, “Submarine”
Best Technical Achievement
Chris King and Gregers Sall (editing), “Senna”
Sean Bobbitt (cinematography), “Shame”
Joe Walker (editing), “Shame”
Maria Djurkovic (production design), “Tinker Tailor, Soldier, Spy”
Seamus McGarvey (cinematography), “We Need to Talk About Kevin”
Best Achievement in Production
“Kill List”
“Tyrannosaur”
“Weekend”
“Wild Bill”
“You Instead”
Best British Short
“Chalk”
“Love at First Sight”
“0507”
“Rite”
“Rough Skin”
Raindance Award
“Acts of Godfrey”
“Black Pond”
“Hollow”
“Leaving Baghdad”
“A Thousand Kisses Deep”
I think Noah Taylor should be right there with Sally Hawkins for “Submarine”. Otherwise, this is a great list. I think Hardy is going to get nominated for “Tinker, Tailor”, cause I have a feeling “War Horse” might shine some light away from Cumberbatch ‘s performance, as they seem to be the two supporting performances that keep getting singled out from that film.
That supporting actor list is rock-solid — I can’t say I’d find room for Taylor myself, frankly.
Haven’t heard much about the Marsan and Smiley performances, but Hardy, Cumberbatch and Miller are certainly ones I’ve been hearing good things about.
It’s always difficult when you have two actors giving very symbiotic performances where one is playing inside a higher quality and more competitive field. I still would put Yasimin Paige in over Hawkins, but I’m still happy to see that somebody from that pitch-perfect ensemble got a nom.
Paige is a lead, surely?
I’d say it could be argued one way or the other. I’d say supporting only because Craig Roberts gets the VO and the film really revolves around him.
That’s a pretty great list of films and nominees – I agree with all the nominations that Shame has received in the major categories. I’m also excited to see recognition for Attack the Block and Submarine as well. I think it has been a pretty great year for British independent films and I hope to catch up to more of them before the end of the year.
A side note that I forgot to include in the article: it’s interesting that “Drive” is the only US film included in the Best Foreign Film category. Not all that meaningful, but interesting.
but Guy, some critics even call it “European.”
In sensibility, some might argue. But it’s an American production.
“but Guy, some critics even call it ‘European.'”
Poking fun at that Albert Brooks line?
D’oh, of course. Sorry, I’m really frazzled today. Well played, David.
It’s a very satisfying list, except for the absence of Rachel Weisz, as you already noticed. Don’t you think it’s because The deep blue sea hasn’t already opened in UK? Same thing – I suppose – for My week with Marylin and Williams’s snub
No, it was eligible — ‘Shame’ isn’t opening in the UK until January.
Any independent film that either opened theatrically, or played at a British film festival, between December 1, 2010 and November 30, 2011 is eligible.
This might be a silly question, but what does “Best Achievement in Production” mean? Is that an award for the movie with the over-all best technical production (as opposed to a one or two specific singular achievements), or is it something else?
good question. It’s probably just an overall type thing
My understanding of the award is that it recognises production achievements that are particularly resourceful in terms of finance and practicalities. (Note that all the nominees are distinctly low-budget features.) I’m not sure how outsiders judge this, however.
I believe there are quite some awards talks behinds Cumberbath for his performance in TTSS as well (if not already strong from some U.K. critics and massive audiences); I have been worried that he will be overlooked for his more-or-less more internationally renowned co-stars, so am very pleased to see him getting the recognition here. I have seen him live on stage giving truly phenomenal performances; he’s work on small and big screen is always fantastic, and honestly his role in TTSS is not a showy role, which could have been one dimensional, not if he turned in a layered and nuanced performance and managed to evoke sympathy in the audiences within seconds. For my money, this is one of the finest actors of his generation. As for the Oscar awards, well…frankly, I am not even sure if TTSS or Gary Oldman can make it, let alone its supporting actors.
Having seen him in roles large and small, mostly on TV, his nomination is no surprise. He’s truly one of the great young actors and, whatever he’s in, he simply cannot be ignored.
After Shame, TTSS is my most anticipated film of the year-end, and your list is not helping! Thrilled to pieces that Gary Oldman is being recognized… If he scores an Oscar nod, I’ll be over the moon.
Is “Oranges and Sunshine” not eligible for this because it’s a Australia/Britain co-production? I don’t get the complete shut out of the film. I thought Watson, Weaving, and especially Wenham would get some love here.
Yes, I expected Watson to show up here too. It was eligible, as far as I’m aware. It was an early release, however — that can’t have helped.
Kathy Burke is a cool nominee. Very small part but she owns it.
Totally agree.
They nominate two from TTSS, and they still overlook Mark Strong – the best supporting actor from that film.
I keep saying this — the great strength and handicap of the “Tinker, Tailor” ensemble is that it’s so uniformly high in quality that everyone has a different Supporting Actor favourite. I think BIFA picked the right two, but you could easily make a case for Strong, or Firth, or another. It’s an embarrassment of riches, that cast.
The Awakening is such a silly movie. Rebecca Hall may be a great actress, but even she couldn’t save that film. Strange nomination.
And I think Williams’ snub sort of makes sense. She’s an American actress playing one of the most iconic American actresses of all time… less of a nostalgia factor with Brits?
Perhaps — though as you note with Hall, the Best Actress category is lean enough for it still to be a pointed omission. (Meanwhile, MyAnna Buring is good in Kill List, but it’s really a supporting role.)
The real shocker is Weisz’s snub. That I can’t comprehend at all.
Jessica Brown Findlay, eh? Have you seen “Albatross”, Guy?
She’s doing wonderful work as well on “Downton Abbey” (which, sadly, is struggling to match the top quality of series 1).
Haven’t seen Albatross yet — it came out amid the LFF chaos, and I fell behind there. Will catch up with it on screener, probably.
I like neither series of Downtown Abbey, so she’s still a closed book to me.