Shane Black pops up as possible director for ‘Iron Man 3’

If Shane Black gets the job writing and directing “Iron Man 3,” that sound you’ll hear will be me on the rooftop of my house, screaming praise and thanks to the sky above.
In the scant few hours since Borys Kit ran the story about Marvel talking to Black about the possibility of him coming onboard for the sequel, I’ve seen many fans already naysaying the idea, claiming he doesn’t have the experience to do the job.
Hogwash. Balderdash. A pox on your tongue.
Shane Black has been a key player in many giant action films, and while he may not have directed “Lethal Weapon” or “The Last Boy Scout,” this is a guy who knows his way around a set piece and who has in many ways defined the genre since the mid-’80s, even on films he had nothing to do with. Black’s work on “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” is so sure-handed, so confident in terms of tone, that I can’t imagine why anyone would even try to deny the brilliance of hiring him.
It helps that Black was partially responsible for helping re-establish Robert Downey Jr. as a lead at a time when many people wouldn’t take a chance on him. Whoever ends up directing “Iron Man 3” is going to have to be comfortable with the very demanding Downey, and I don’t mean “demanding” in a bad way. I’ve just seen him work several times now, and he is a guy who is constantly pushing, constantly trying ideas, constantly working to make a scene play better.
He can exhaust even the heartiest of filmmakers, and he needs a collaborator who is going to embrace that sense of play. His chemistry with Black on “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang” is beautiful, and I got the feeling that Downey was the first person who ever truly found every note of music in the dialogue that Black writes.
As far as giant effects scenes go and action and stunts, that’s why God created the second unit, and the folks at Marvel Studios seem more than willing to provide the on-the-job training for that stuff as long as they’ve got a filmmaker involved who can bring their characters to life. That’s exactly what Black could do, and if he ends up in real control of the film, it could be something really great.
The story in the Reporter doesn’t say that Black has the job, or even that he’s in final negotiations. I get the feeling this was an early conversation. But still… this is reason to rejoice. This is a case of a studio thinking somewhat outside the box, and I think they could end up rewarded beyond even their wildest expectations if they roll the dice on this particular possibility.
“Iron Man 3” isn’t set for release until May 3, 2013, and Marvel still has to get “The Avengers” right, but it looks to me like they’re taking a post-“Avengers” world very seriously, indeed, and I will be thrilled to cover every step along the way if Black is the man for the job.
Besides… if he pulls off “Iron Man 3” well, there’s a chance that could get his “Doc Savage” movie rolling, and I need that movie. I need it like oxygen and water. So make this happen, Marvel. As Wesley Snipes would tell you, always bet on Black.
Don’t know where these negative comments came from. All I’ve seen is joy and happiness from this news.
I hope this happens. Val Kilmer can replace Favreau as Tony Stark’s driver.
Or otherwise Black should just find a way to sneak Gay Perry into the story — yay!
Any way to get those two together again under Black works for me!
That other sound you hear will be me joining in.
I would buy an advanced ticket tomorrow if Black is confirmed as director.
Was it not also a risk to give the reins to Favreau?? Thisll be great if it happens. Fingers crossed!
Favreau already had the experience working on the FX-laden Zathura and prepping John Carter from Mars as well as a bunch of other movies that aren’t known for their FX work….I get where all the naysayers are coming from (if there are any)…but what Drew said about 2nd unit directors is true. However, I do have my reservations….think Gavin Hood *shiver*
I guess I’ve not been keeping track, but what are their plans post Avengers?
I remember stories from last year about the possibility of a lower budget line of films, but what else is there, more of the same sequels?
And should anyone really blame Gavin Hood for what happened with Wolverine? I certainly don’t.
No. Gavin Hood got railroaded.
I would certainly be interested in Black directing, but not 100% sold. I liked Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, but didn’t love it. Hoping Duncan Jones is on their short list.
Passenger 57…ahhh…the early Snipes films are the best.
I don’t think it’s negative or “naysaying” to question how Marvel will view Black’s experience steering their biggest franchise (at the moment). There’s no bigger supporter of Shane Black than me, but I am having a hard time letting myself get excited because it just feels like a pipe dream. I’d love to be wrong. I hope I am. Surely you guys have to admit there are some hurdles for Marvel to come around on this idea.
Funny how finally looking at an “action” guy for a superhero film is considered to be thinking outside the box.