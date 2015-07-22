‘Sharknado 3’ looks to take a bite out of Twitter again

Oh Hell no! The sharks are back and they”re flying around more than ever in “Sharknado 3,” which airs tonight on SyFy. While it's still a few hours before the action gets going on TV, there”s plenty of it already swimming along on Twitter.

The first two installations of the film, which features Ian Ziering and Tara Reid fighting off these improbable creatures, took a huge bite out of the social media site. According to SyFy, “Sharknado 2” really bared its teeth in the Twittersphere, delivering an estimated 1 billion impressions. So it”s no surprise that people are already looking to get in early on the fun of the third movie.

Here”s just some of what we”re seeing already. “Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!” debuts at 9 p.m. ET on SyFy.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js