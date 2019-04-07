Warner Bros.

Now that you’ve seen Shazam! (and you should only be reading this if either you’ve seen the movie, or you just don’t care about spoilers) we can dig into some burning questions with the film’s director, David Sandberg, and the film’s producer, Peter Safran.

Namely, in the film’s first post-credit scene, a lot of people were expecting to finally get their first look at Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam. But, instead, to people not familiar with Mister Mind, they got what appears to be a little talking bug. Why did the filmmakers introduce Mister Mind instead of Black Adam? And when do they think we will finally see Black Adam? They explain ahead.

Also, as you saw in the movie, at the end we got the whole Shazam family powered up with Shazam superpowers. One problem though, in the comics Freddy Freeman’s character is called Captain Marvel Jr. Mary Bromfield is Mary Marvel. In the credits, the superhero version of Freddy Freeman, played by Adam Brody, has a very non-descript name. Basically “Freddy Freeman superhero version.” So, what are they going to call this character? It sounds like they don’t quite have that figured out yet.

But, one neat Easter egg is also the casting of D.J. Cotrona as the superpowered version of Pedro Peña. Ten years ago, when the idea of a George Miller-directed Justice League movie was first being thrown around, Cotrona had been cast as Superman and Brody was tapped as The Flash (and Armie Hammer would have been Batman). Was finally teaming these two together a wink to that never-made movie?