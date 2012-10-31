Shirley MacLaine and Christopher Plummer fall in love as ‘Elsa & Fred’

10.31.12 6 years ago

Academy Award winners Shirley MacLaine (“Terms of Endearment”) and Christopher Plummer (“Beginners”) are ready to fall in love in the romantic comedy “Elsa & Fred.”

The film centers on a lively retiree named Elsa (MacLaine) who takes a liking to a quiet widower named Fred (Plummer) who moves into her apartment building and just wants to be left alone. 

Oscar nominee Michael Radford (“Il Postino”) is directing the film, based on the popular Spanish-language film
of the same title. The film was adapted by Radford and Anna Pavignano.

Principal photography begins December 3, and will take place in New Orleans and Rome.
 
“I am thrilled to be working with two of the greatest screen actors in the history of cinema,” Radford said in a release, “and (producer) Ed Saxon is a joy to work with. My aim is to do justice to this great movie and bring it to the wider public it deserves.”
Saxon concurred, “I’m pinching myself; as getting the chance to work with Shirley MacLaine, Christopher Plummer, and Michael Radford is a producer’s dream come true.”

MacLaine was recently seen in “Bernie,” and is part of the ensemble cast on the latest season of “Downton Abbey.” In addition to his Oscar-winning turn in last year’s “Beginners,” Plummer was also a co-star in David Fincher’s “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.”

TAGSCHRISTOPHER PLUMMERElsa FredMichael RadfordShirley MacLaine

