Shirley MacLaine and Christopher Plummer fall in love as ‘Elsa & Fred’

Academy Award winners Shirley MacLaine (“Terms of Endearment”) and Christopher Plummer (“Beginners”) are ready to fall in love in the romantic comedy “Elsa & Fred.”

The film centers on a lively retiree named Elsa (MacLaine) who takes a liking to a quiet widower named Fred (Plummer) who moves into her apartment building and just wants to be left alone.

Oscar nominee Michael Radford (“Il Postino”) is directing the film, based on the popular Spanish-language film

of the same title. The film was adapted by Radford and Anna Pavignano.

Principal photography begins December 3, and will take place in New Orleans and Rome.



“I am thrilled to be working with two of the greatest screen actors in the history of cinema,” Radford said in a release, “and (producer) Ed Saxon is a joy to work with. My aim is to do justice to this great movie and bring it to the wider public it deserves.”