Shirley MacLaine and Christopher Plummer fall in love as ‘Elsa & Fred’

Academy Award winners Shirley MacLaine (“Terms of Endearment”) and Christopher Plummer (“Beginners”) are ready to fall in love in the romantic comedy “Elsa & Fred.”
The film centers on a lively retiree named Elsa (MacLaine) who takes a liking to a quiet widower named Fred (Plummer) who moves into her apartment building and just wants to be left alone.
Oscar nominee Michael Radford (“Il Postino”) is directing the film, based on the popular Spanish-language film
of the same title. The film was adapted by Radford and Anna Pavignano.
MacLaine was recently seen in “Bernie,” and is part of the ensemble cast on the latest season of “Downton Abbey.” In addition to his Oscar-winning turn in last year’s “Beginners,” Plummer was also a co-star in David Fincher’s “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo.”
Join The Discussion: Log In With