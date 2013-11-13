Shocker: ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ postponed until 2015

11.13.13 5 years ago
NEW YORK (AP) – The release of the big-screen adaptation of “Fifty Shades of Grey” has been postponed until 2015.
The film had been scheduled to open in August next year, but Universal Pictures announced Wednesday that it will now debut on Valentine’s Day in 2015.
The production of “Fifty Shades of Grey” has not gone according to plan. “Sons of Anarchy” star Charlie Hunnam dropped out of the project shortly after his high-profile casting as billionaire Christian Grey. Jamie Dornan replaced him, and the start of production was pushed from November to December.
A Valentine’s Day release is fitting for the erotic romance, but it also moves the film out of the lucrative summer movie-going months. February is often a dumping ground for Hollywood’s less prestigious releases.

Copyright (2013) Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Around The Web

TAGSCHARLIE HUNNAMCHRISTIAN GREYEL JAMESFIFTY SHADES OF GREYJAMIE DORNAN

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 19 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP