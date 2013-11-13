Shocker: ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ postponed until 2015

NEW YORK (AP) – The release of the big-screen adaptation of “Fifty Shades of Grey” has been postponed until 2015.

The film had been scheduled to open in August next year, but Universal Pictures announced Wednesday that it will now debut on Valentine’s Day in 2015.

The production of “Fifty Shades of Grey” has not gone according to plan. “Sons of Anarchy” star Charlie Hunnam dropped out of the project shortly after his high-profile casting as billionaire Christian Grey. Jamie Dornan replaced him, and the start of production was pushed from November to December.