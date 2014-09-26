Shonda Rhimes conquers Thursday with “How to Get Away with Murder” delivering a bigger audience than “Scandal”

About 14 million checked out the latest ShondaLand series, while “Scandal” returned to bigger numbers. “Grey”s Anatomy,” though, suffered a 12% dip in its new 8 pm timeslot. PLUS: “Murder” is now the No. 1 new show.

Jerry Seinfeld”s new “Comedians in Cars” season will feature Kevin Hart, Jimmy Fallon, Amy Schumer, Fred Armisen

Ali Wentworth, Colleen Ballinge and Bill Burr will also take a ride with Seinfeld.

“Gilligan”s Island” premiered 50 years ago today

The classic sitcom ran for three seasons, the first of which was in black and white.

“Bones” cast reacts to the season premiere shocker

“It was not a fun day,” says Tamara Taylor.

John Oliver – investigative journalist?

“Last Week Tonight”s” segment on Miss America this week proves that Oliver is doing something totally unexpected – investigative journalism.

Tim Allen to reunite with his “Home Improvement” wife

Patricia Richardson will guest on “Last Man Standing.”

“The Walking Dead” gets the Bad Lip Reading treatment

Watch “The Talking Dead” also get parodied.

“Scandal”s” season premiere was flat-out brilliant

Last night”s episode was a mash-up of “Scandal” meeting “The Big Chill.” PLUS: Shonda Rhimes” script is a triumph of subtlety following last season”s histrionics.

Ellen and Anna Faris try to prank Chris Pratt while he”s working on “SNL”

Faris left a voicemail pretending to be arrested by “Officer” Ellen.”

Bill Hader unveils his impressions of fellow “SNL”-ers

Watch him impersonate Kristen Wiig, Jason Sudeikis and Fred Armisen on “Conan.”

Snooki welcomes her 2nd child

The former “Jersey Shore” star now has a daughter to go with her son.