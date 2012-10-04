Handicapping the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees. Who gets in and who doesn’t?

This year”s crop of nominees for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is staggering eclectic and definitely stretches the traditional definition of rock and roll by a wide margin.
As we reported yesterday when the nominations were announced, such diverse acts as Motown girl group the Marvelettes are vying for a spot alongside Rush, Public Enemy and Donna Summer.
Below, I give a quick assessment to each act’s chances, and boldly (and somewhat impulsively) declare yes or no on which artists will be inducted in the class of 2013. Only five acts go in each year, so many artists who are deserving will have to come back again later.
Rush: Finally! The Canadian power trio has long been one of the Rock Hall”s most glaring omissions…along with virtually any other act that borders anywhere near prog rock. They”re tremendously successful, tremendously influential, and still going strong. Now that they have finally crossed the threshold to getting nominated, I predict that like Guns N” Roses, who got in the first time, so will Rush. There is so much pent-up demand for this one. YES
Deep Purple: Like Rush, Deep Purple has been long neglected when it comes to attention from the Rock Hall, who has tended not to give heavy metal its due. How else can you explain Judas Priest and Iron Maiden also being roundly ignored. They should be in for “Smoke On The Water” alone. Plus, given how many former members there are, it would be a blast to see who actually shows up at the induction. Sadly, it”s too late for co-founder Jon Lord, who died earlier this year. NO
Public Enemy: Closest thing to a sure bet this year. Chuck D and company represent political rap that has had broad social impact far beyond the music. YES
N.W.A.: One of the most seminal gangsta rap acts, N.W.A., like PE, produced music that spoke to the history of the times. They will definitely be rewarded down the line, but not this year. NO
Heart: As I”ve previously written about Ann and Nancy Wilson, regarding their long omission, If they had testicles, they would have been in the first year they were eligible. Having said that, Ann and Nancy Wilson have more balls than 99% of the rockers out there. Ann”s voice hasn”t diminished a bit–it can still peel the paint from the walls. YES
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts: Jett is a true believer. Her influence on rock, in general, and on female rockers, specifically, is undeniable. In fact, her earlier band The Runaways deserve to be as well. Dave Grohl called playing with her one of the highlights of his life. ‘Nuff said. However, in a year where she is up against Heart, it feels more like their year. NO
Randy Newman: Newman”s singular, often witty, take on our modern times filtered through his uniquely American view is a one-man history lesson. Plus, few singer/songwriters have ever captured the complexity of the male-female dynamic as honestly as he. YES
Donna Summer: She”s been nominated five time before, but like fellow nominees, Chic, has a bit of an uphill climb since some voters still look at disco-era artists as anathema to rock and roll. However, given the outpouring of love she received following her death earlier this year may cause voters to reconsider and realize that is a total artist who has long deserved inclusion. It”s a shame that her induction didn”t happen before she died. YES
Kraftwerk: No reason to exit the Autobahn yet. The seminal experimental rock band is rightly considered a pioneer in electronic music, but the competition is too tough for them this year. NEIN
Procol Harum: My desire to see them play “Conquistador” aside, PH falls into a somewhat nebulous category of British rock groups that blended prog rock, baroque, and blues. Like Deep Purple, it would be very interesting to see who shows up at an induction. They deserve the nomination, but induction is probably quite some ways away. NO
Chic: If it were based solely on innovation, Chic should have been in the first year they were nominated in 2003 (they”ve been nominated six additional times). However, any votes that they would have gotten this year will likely go to Summer. The Rock Hall is going to have to eventually acknowledge what the rest of us already know: Chic was far more than “just” a disco act. NO
Albert King: Two-thirds of the holy trinity of great blues Kings are already in as both B.B. King and Freddie King. Albert is more than deserving, but it won”t happen this year. NO
Paul Butterfield Blues Band: This seminal band has a vaunted place in the history books for its blending of rock and blues, but it may be some time before there”s a year that they land among the top five– and it”s only going to get tougher as years go by and more acts become eligible. NO
The Marvelettes: The Rock Hall may not like disco, but the membership has bent over backwards to try to include black artists who influenced so many and yet have rarely gotten their proper due. The Marvelettes toiled in the shadow of the Supremes and may be a little bit of a tough sell. NO
The Meters: The Hall has tried to take care of New Orleans” rich musical heritage by already inducting such acts as Professor Longhair, Fats Domino and Dr. John, but there as so many more that deserve consideration. The Meters helped define contemporary funk music in a way that few people even realize. They, along with the Neville Brothers and Irma Thomas, should all eventually be inducted. NO
Among the acts once again not invited to the party, all of whom should be considered: Hall & Oates, Kiss, The Monkees (I’m very surprised that Davy Jones” death didn”t get them more consideration this year), Todd Rundgren, The Runaways, Moody Blues, Peter Gabriel (as a solo act), Stevie Ray Vaughan, Pat Benatar, Roxy Music and Iron Maiden.
The 2013 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held April 18. In order to be eligible, an artist must have released his or her first single or album at least 25 years ago. The final ballot goes to more then 600 music industry executives and journalists. For the first time, fans may also vote. All fan votes will be combined and counted as one of the 600 total votes. Vote through various websites, including rockhall.com and rollingstone.com.
Who do you think should get inducted this time?
One would think that Yes, Linda Ronstadt and Bobby Vee would get in the HOF.
Rush? Are you kidding? Did you live through the era? They really sucked and were very derivative. I’d bring in Procol Harem before I brought in the likes of Rush, Kansas or the other cookie cutter bands of the 1970s.
what cookie is it exactly that Rush are cut from, I have never heard another band that sounds anything like them. And they have influenced so many artists, it seems they have been huge in the alternative rock world. Seems to me like people who know nothing of what makes music great should keep their opinions to themselves.
What exactly are they derivative of? They’re a prog rock band, so they change their style over time. It’s fair if you don’t care for their music, but they are THE enduring prog rock band and if the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is going to include sub genres like Metal, Funk, Rap etc. they really should also have Rush included as well.
You know nothing about anything if you think RUSH shouldnt be inducted. Influenced so many bands and have outlasted so many more, and still put out amazing albums. They should of been inducted a long time ago. They have never sucked, you just dont know music. Too bad not every(or alamost any) RUSH songs were mainstream enough to be on the radio all the time, so you might not know them all, sounds like your a moron to me.
Rush started out sounding like 1 part Black Sabbath and 1 part Yes. They didn’t develop a unique sound till Permanent Waves in 1980 IMO.
Rush, for sure, belongs there. My goodness, the snubbing that band continues to get infuriates me. That wall of sound they are known for is incredible.
I wish they would nominate Yes and ELO.
Problem is, they’re artificially limiting it to five per year. And if you have more than five worthy candidates, someone gets shafted. They should do it like the baseball and football HOFs, where if you get enough votes, you’re in, and if not, wait til next year. Or maybe make it “no more than ten” instead of five.
What seems to be the problem here? We have a Wizard and True Star in Todd Rundgren and have had for over 40 years! He has some of the most loyal fans in the world. Not just in the 70’s, 80’s, or 90’s, but up to and including the present day! Seriously, I just don’t get it!
My only issue with Rush is the lack of influence – where are the younger bands who cite them as a major / founding influence? Not trying to be dismissive (I came of age during the “Fly By Night” / “2112” years),but I haven’t heard anybody really list them as the reason they do what they do. For that reason, I would probably replace them with Paul Butterfield.
The rest of your analysis is pretty spot-on. My guess is that Nile Rodgers will get in as a producer before Chic. Joan Jett, NWA, Kraftwerk and the Meters will all likely get in eventually; the others, not so much…
The documentary, “Beyond the Lighted Stage”, had interviews with a fair number of musicians including Kirk Hammet, Billy Corgan and Mike Portnoy who all cited Rush as influences.
Rush almost singlehandedly spawned the entire progressive metal genre…noted as an influence by bands such as Dream Theater, Smashing Pumpkins, Iron Maiden, Queensryche, Mars Volta, Muse etc etc etc.
For that matter, Iron Maiden needs to be in the hall of fame as well.
Many bands cite Rush as a huge influence, such as Metallica, Foo Fighters and Red Hot Chili Peppers. This is only to name a few. Please watch “Beyond the Lighted Stage” or do some other research before posting something like that. Thanks.
Beyond the lighted stage will teach you know nothings about how influential rush reall is. What an ignorant thing to say that they havent influenced anyone. You dont know shit.
Marvelettes – I would like to see the Marvelettes, who put Motown on the map as a household name, with Please Mr. Postman, finally get their due respect and credit. Berry Gordy dated Diana Ross and put all his attention to the Supremes and push the Marvelettes in the background after his company became known off the Marvelettes 1st Motown number one Pop & R&B song. . It’s time for the Marvelettes to be acknowledged and appreciated for their contribution to R&B and Motown. Only two original members are still alive. It would be nice for them to be in the Hall of Fame while they are stil living. Please Mr. Postman still rocks, is still played at clubs and is still known by this new generation – Who would have guss!
The first woman to win a grammy for Pop-Rock act with ‘ Hot Stuff’ was Donna Summer. Regardless her massive Dance hits … She has recorded Rock tunes also such as ” Protection” ” Highway Runner” ” He is a Rebel” ” Fame” and much more music unreleased as a single in her long carrier. It’s very sad that a big artist who sold over 100 millions records & performed around the whole world for over 30 years has not been inducted yet !
I am truly sad about Donnaa Summer NOT being inducted before she died. I KNOW when she performed alongside TRUE rock legends she would have been seen as the amazing vocalist she was! But who cares now. Calling this the rock n roll hall of LAME! If you don’t believe me, go on youtube and type Donna Summer Knights in White Satin or Let It Be!
KISS as a write in damnit! Hell, they even do public services: [bit.ly]
I cannot believe that is is 2013 and Linda Ronstadt is still not in the RRHOF, nor has she ever been nominated. And what about Stevie Nicks (solo) and Pat Benatar? What’s the story?
Rush is a no brainer hof inductee. 20 studio albums and all original music…not one cover song. Over 200 incredible songs and 40 years of touring and rockin with the same incredible trio..not one breakup!! Judas priest and wendy o wiliams need to be inducted! Iron maiden too!
Kiss should have been in a damn long time ago.
“Kraftwerk” Deserve It, Cause They Inspired Almost Every Music Style in Pop and Rock. (Also Rock And Roll Like Neil Young, R.E.M., Coldplay, U2, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, David Bowie, Joy Division And Others)
eddiey money