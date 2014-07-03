Should You Post That Selfie? Is The Eternal Good Vs. Evil Dilemma

07.03.14

It can happen to anyone. You're just living your life when suddenly it hits out of nowhere. You catch a glimpse of yourself in a reflective surface, or the lighting is just perfect, or you feel the itch of the need to humble brag about whatever is happening around you. And then, almost without conscious effort, your phone is in hand and you've taken fifteen version of the same shot from slightly different angles…desperately trying to find the one that is easiest to put through a flattering Instagram filter.

Who have you become? Should you go through with this societal act of self-esteem? Should you post that selfie!? CollegeHumor captures the internal struggle between good intentions and narcissistic tendencies.

