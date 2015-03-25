Shut up and take my money! – Winnie-The-Pooh, Cthulhu, and more

All week long, I scour the Internet for the best ways to blow part (or all) of your paycheck on your favorite fandom. From clothes and jewelry to wall art and prints, if it”s geeky, it”s game.

Calling all “Supernatural,” “Frozen,” storybook, Pac-Man, TMNT, and Cthulhu fans. Step right up and discover where your disposable income is disappearing to this week.

#1: Do you get this reference about not getting references?

Spiral into a reference-caption with this “Supernatural” tank top.

Pick up yours at Hot Topic stores or on their website.

#2: Feel like a “Frozen” Queen with this snowflake pendant.

Perhaps this officially licensed jewelry will make an appearance in the sequel?

Available from VSA Designs in either silver or gold.

#3: Breathe new life into a old book.

Take your favorite story and have a custom work of art created to your specifications.

Commission yours from Belleiso”s Etsy store today.

#4: Lure Pac-Man to your lair with this nightlight.

The retro-styled ghost cycles through 16 colors.

Chase after these funky ghosts at Firebox.com .

#5: Raise the next generation of totally tubular dudes and dudettes.

Being a parent doesn”t mean giving up your fandom, as seen with this TMNT diaper bag!

Finish that pizza and order yours from SuperHeroStuff .

#6: ALL HAIL CTHULHU!

Show your appreciation for our Dark Lord with this intricate octopus hair piece.

Get one before they”re gone or order a different color from Curious Cephalopods .

Have you seen geeky swag that made you yell “Shut up and take my money!”? Send your suggestions to harpy@hitfix.com!