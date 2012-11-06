Signs of interest from Harrison Ford send ‘Star Wars’ fandom into hyperspace

We’re going to see Luke Skywalker again… right?
I’m not sure how old you were in 1999, but for those of us who were first generation “Star Wars” kids, there has never been anything like it in terms of hype. The crazy part is that a good 50% of the hype had nothing to do with the studio and everything to do with our own expectations and a powerful sense of nostalgia. By the time “The Phantom Menace” opened, I’m convinced that even the single greatest movie ever made would have been a disappointment simply because of the weight of expectation.
One thing that made it hard to accept the prequels as real “Star Wars” films was the lack of familiar faces. Sure, the characters were related to other characters or they were younger versions, but for the most part, you’re talking about a brand-new cast, and one of the basic mandates of a sequel is giving the audience more of the thing they’ve already enjoyed. As a result, there is a chance that all of that crushing, vocal “Phantom Menace” frenzy is just going to look like a warm-up to the deafening buzz as we build to the release of a true sequel to the original trilogy, complete with Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia, and, yes, Han Solo.
I know many fans, including my longtime friend and conspirator in all things “Star Wars” related Scott Swan, who would rather not see Harrison Ford return to the role at all because they’re convinced it would be disappointing. You can’t really blame them for their skepticism, either. Because of the powerful impact his work has had on me, you’ll never catch me flat out dismissing Harrison Ford, but it’s hard to defend the work of the last decade as being the equal to the work he did when he was younger. Han Solo has such a great swagger, such a cocksure sense of who he is and where he fits in the universe, and much of the pleasure of watching him over the three films is seeing how he responds when he gets knocked down a peg. If “Star Wars” is going to return to these three, I want to see a real evolution of who they were, and not just an imitation that’s trying to recapture a magic that is based at least in part on the arrogance of youth.
I’ll admit, I’m curious to see if he really will get paid enough to play both Rick Deckard and Han Solo again. And more than that, I’m curious which Harrison Ford will show up. There’s a great movie star named Harrison Ford, and he may be my favorite early ’80s movie star. Holy cow, that guy was fun. Then there’s “pay me my quote and I promise not to tell you how much I hate your film” Harrison Ford. And finally, there’s Damn Fine Actor Harrison Ford, who rarely seems to be rewarded for his very best work. Do I think there could be something great about seeing Han Solo on the big screen again? Especially if he was paired with a much older but still awesome Wookie, who remains my favorite character in the original trilogy? Maybe. But it scares me just the same.
We are in the very early days of this thing in public, but behind the scenes, Lucasfilm has been gearing up on this new “Star Wars” trilogy for a while. That 2015 release date they’ve set is going to require them to start pushing the entire operation forward, and soon. They’re going to have to announce a director and a writer soon, and I hear that both of those searches have been underway for a while now. Damon Lindelof tweeted, “It should be Lawrence Kasdan” last night, and I think that’s a very direct and elegant solution to getting the voice right. After all, Kasdan is a very big part of why “Empire” and “Raiders” packed such a dynamic one-two punch in 1980 and 1981. He understood how to write smart-ass pulp perfectly, and I think he’d be a great collaborator for them to bring back. It would be an exciting announcement, the sort of announcement that would send a specific message about how they were planning to put the band back together, as it were.
The scary thing about dealing with Luke Skywalker again, at this age, is that if you give the fans what they say they want and they still don’t like it, what more is there for you to try? When I think of the over-the-top decade-long tantrums that some (not all) have thrown since the release of the prequels, I get physically tense thinking about how much shriller and angrier it will be if they make terrible movies set after “Jedi.” Disney shelled out that $4 billion for a reason, and they’re looking at a long-term strategy here, and I think it’s fascinating that the riskiest game plan is also the most creatively rewarding one, and the one with the highest possibility of a long-term reward. Short-term thinking is “we put Luke, Leia and Han back together and have a trilogy about Luke trying to restart the Jedi Order and wrestling with the Dark Side that has always haunted his family” because it keeps the Universe small. It continues to suggest that the Skywalkers are the most interesting family to have ever been born in the “Star Wars” universe. The long-term thinking is “get a bunch of new voices in here, people who grew up on ‘Star Wars’ and who know what they want to see and then turn them loose. Smaller budgets, shared assets, a streamlined production process, and freedom to explore every crazy corner of one of the richest and densest imagined worlds in modern culture”, and leave the nostalgia where it belongs… in the past.
I don’t doubt that Harrison Ford is willing to be wooed. I don’t doubt that by the time they roll cameras on “Episode VII,” they’ll be shelling out something on the order of $80 million in salary alone if they want the three leads to all return. I have no doubt we’ll get the familiar this time because that’s the safest way for Disney to plant a flag.
I just think there’s room for them to dream bigger, and I hope Kathleen Kennedy and whoever is now involved on the Disney end of things realize just how infinite a toybox they’ve been given to play with.
But could this trilogy effectively function as a transitional trilogy (I hate that phrase) where, as you say, they introduce a number of elements that could be spun off in the future? I wonder that aloud because they’ll be pulling chunks out of this mine long after we’ve all died, so I think it’s safe to assume they go familiar for the next three in order to set up the future of SW.
No real need for Ford to be involved — one of the things that annoyed me about the prequels to no end was how everyone seemed to know each other. It really compromised the “vastness” of the universe.
That said, two words: Hannah Solo.
Just have to cast it correctly. Get a complete unknown — preferably someone on the badass level of a Jennifer Lawrence in Winter’s Bone (with a little more spunk/wittiness thrown in, natch).
Sorry to reply to this comment, by the way, but for some reason it wasn’t letting my post a thread of my own.
Drew, I think what you’re touching on here is a simple fact that’s become blindingly evident in the 21st century. That is: there’s a huge difference between creating a good movie, and creating good hype.
Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill in another Star Wars film means astronomic levels of hype: as you say, far greater than the already-ludicrous hype that preceded Episode I. But all that hype disappears into the ether the moment the Lucasfilm logo hits the screen. At that point, and forevermore, the only thing that matters is how good the movie is.
I don’t think it’s a bad thing to have these characters in the film as a means of preserving continuity — or even to fan the flames of nostalgia a bit. But I really don’t think they should be the leads. First of all, I’m not convinced any of those people can carry a movie at this point. Ford is a great supporting actor these days, but he’s no leading man. Carrie Fisher? Extraordinarily talented, but hard to imagine her playing it without a wink to the audience, given her feelings about the franchise and its impact on her life. (I think that particular casting would be a great example of Gene Siskel’s old question, “Is this movie more interesting than a documentary about these actors having lunch together?”)
I’d throw all three of them into the mix as either background characters or extended cameos, and lay the brunt of the work on some top-notch actors of today. And for goodness’ sake, PICK A DIRECTOR WHO KNOWS HOW TO WORK WITH ACTORS.
Do you see them trying a different director for each of the 3 films or would whoever (ie. Matthew Vaughn) direct the entire trilogy?
Everything you say makes sense, and I can’t disagree with any of it. Normally I’m a very rational, calm person. But if you are talking about Han Solo on screen again, in a new movie, I will lose control and turn into a 10 year old fanboy. The idea of even 10 minutes worth of new Han makes me feel like a kid on Christmas morning. Rational thought is out the window.
If he does show up as Han in the new movie I want somebody to say “Where did you dig up that old fossil?”
That is fifteen different kinds of AWESOME!!!
Frankly I’ve seen an uninterested Han Solo performance from Ford. It was called Return of The Jedi and I’d as soon not have him in it at all if that’s the level of performance we get from him. And Karen Allen’s “wow I’m in a movie” performance from Indy 4 makes me really leery about Carrie Fisher. It’s been a long time since she really acted in anything. I really only see a part for Mark Hamill in this and a small if pivotal one at that.
Maybe what Ford is interested in would be killing off Han Solo in the first one, he’s on the record as saying that’s what he wanted in Jedi. It’s just been too long and the three leads are just too old to carry three new movies. I’d say recast it so it can take place shortly after the original trilogy but even the thought of that breaks my heart.
If the new three are going to be sequels Luke, Han and Leia are going to have to take a backseat to Han and Leia’s kids and you know they’re going to be twins. They’ll never make straight adaptations of any of the Extended Universe stuff but I can certainly see them pulling pieces from it a’la Nolan and his Batman movies. Lucas already took the name Coruscant from the EU and a lot of EU stuff is thematically a logical extension of the original trilogy anyway.
Can’t agree more. The amount of hamming Ford does in Jedi would get him banned in islamic countries. Mark Hamill is the only one who really takes it seriously and he pulls it off very well. Luke did really grow over the course of the trilogy and so did the actor who played him.
I’ve always thought the performances of almost all the “regulars” were a little weak in Jedi. Some actors need a strong director that gives them time and really works with them. Look at the prequels, Natalie Portman is terrible in them but she wins an Oscar working for Aronosky who is known for being very involved with his actors. Ewan Mcgregor comes out looking pretty good by the third one.
I read a quote from Coppola one time about British actors coming in with everything worked out and just needing a nudge here and there while American actors come in cold and work it out on set. Pretty sure he was calling most American actors lazy in the nicest way hey could come up with but I’ve noticed in the movies Lucas directed himself the Brits are pretty good, Yanks not as much. Hamill seemed to have not found a way to get anything going in front of the camera and it always made me wish he could have done another film with Kershner who got a really really good performance out of him in Empire. That might have given him the knockout non-Star Wars role he needed to get some chances to do some non-genre work.
Then again being Luke Skywalker is a pretty cool legacy to have.
Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor is also hammy but in a good way. His is the most fun performance in JEDI. I love every line reading he does. “Oh I’m afraid the deflector shield will be quite operational when your friends arrive.” and “So be it. Jedi.”
Everything I’ve ever read about Woody Allen’s directing style says he never tells his actors anything. He just lets them say the lines and they wind up getting nominated for Oscars. I think the big difference between that and Lucas though is Allen writes dialogue where you have to say it a certain way and the actors come off smart and funny. The actors in Star Wars for the most part don’t.
@ FASTBAK: Totally, Ian McDiarmid, also British, is great ham in Jedi. When you have to be more evil than the most evil guy in the galaxy (at least before we knew he was just a brat-assed kid with an inferiority complex that never grew out of it) the only way to go is over the top. He was the one actor in Jedi that really got all of it performance-wise.
I have heard the same thing about Allen and some other director’s that get really fine performances from actors. You’re absolutely right about the dialogue but I think even more than that is giving the actors time to work out things either in rehearsal or on set.
I think Lucas never got over having to beg the studios for more money after Empire went over budget and the four films after that reflect that need to hurry it up. Every minute a crew is on set you’re burning money and I suspect Lucas could feel heat in his back pocket every minute of the production. You got a bunch of actors working on green screen sets while looking at tennis balls trying to figure out where they were physically in the scene and a guy directing (or producing on ROTJ) with a stopwatch and you’re probably not going to get a lot of good takes. Especially when said director’s favorite part of his job is in the editing room where you can fix a lot of issues.
That gets me thinking, if I’m casting this new movie I don’t even look at anyone that doesn’t have an arm’s length worth of theater credits on their resume. Seems like training to work on an empty stage would come in pretty handy on a Star Wars movie.
Keep the universe small and nostalgic, or wide open and bury the nostalgia? Why not both?
Seriously, do both. Do the true sequel to the original trilogy so we can see what happens next. Provided you have a good story and a great vision. The prequels were o.k., however they were not great. The third one was really good, however the first two were too dumbed down and kiddified with Jar-Jar earning some of the criticism. The child actor for Anakin, the general tone, the reliance on flashy jumping around Jedi/Sith moves, those did not work. Stick to the basic tone and the writing/characterizations that worked the first two movies (IV and V) and the third prequel (III) and write about the logical progression of the story. I think people will respond well to a well-written Star Wars continuation with good writing and good director. I’m not worried about Harrison Ford. I’m worried about the writing and tone and if it is good enough to make Ford bring what he is capable to the table. Make it a vehicle to sell more toys or cater just to small children and expect it to suck (cough**ewoks**cough).
After that? Blow the doors off. The Skywalkers are the most interesting because they are really THE main item of historical importance to the story so far. They are the prophetic chosen ones. And since they’ve hinted at a the possibility of a sequel (whoever THEY are), naturally we are curious what happened next. However, it is a rich universe and I’m sure there are millions of stories to tell. So. like Marvel for instance, you work on your main franchise then build up smaller, more personal stories and see what sticks.
You can even sort of have one lead into the other. Presuming the do a continuation of Luke/Leia/Han, have that build into future films. Not just new characters to spin off into new series, maybe not that at all. However, have them explore new worlds, new concepts, discuss the history, discuss what might/should happen next, or what is happening concurrently. Then do a better job that the Star Wars Christmas Special or the Star Wars Ewok spin-offs. I vaguely remember them and there is not enough whiskey in the world to drown those memories.
Seriously, aim big AND small. Just remember, it is about quality not just rabid fans who will throw money at anything because it is Star Wars. For me, those days are long since buried. I’m ready for something new.
-Cheers
Yeah I don’t get the complaints about the Skywalker family. The Skywalker family IS Star Wars, that’s the whole story. It’s Luke and his friends not an intergalactic Magnolia. Although that would be cool. I’m okay with other stuff too but Disney didn’t pay 4 billion for this thing to make your favorite X-Wing novel into a 125 million dollar movie for the 10,000 people that read that series, they bought it to make movies about this Skywalker guy and his family that a billion people stood and line and paid to see movies of.
Also how do you tell the story of Darth Vader and not have Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru in it. I mean come on his kid is raised by them in the next movie. It’s not like Anakin had to find Wicket to buy lightsaber parts. Although again that would be kind of cool if you could have him force choke the little rodent a bit.
I agree with much of what you say here, but I think, fundamentally, if you’re going to do Episodes 7, 8 & 9, it has to be about the Skywalker family. The overarching “saga” is about the Skywalker family, and the universe that was created was, literally, a spin-off from that. You can’t just drop that for the final trilogy. So, at the very least, Hamill must return.
The “new Star Wars films every 2-3 years after that”? Go wild. Boba Fett, even recast and do “Young Han Solo” films. But the Saga must be unified.
I want to see Han Solo and Peter Venkman go on a suicidal drinking binge.
$80 million for the three leads? Maybe if Ford get $79 mil.
The new movies will be about the Droids and the Skywalker family because that’s what a Star Wars movie is. If you want a story about bounty hunters or stormtroopers, there are tons of books and comics and video games for that.
I like the idea of Harrison Ford coming back as Han Solo if they do it right. The wrong way is if he’s played as some sort of respected elder statesman. That takes all the fun out of the character. The right way is if he split on Leia sometime not long after Jedi, so there are some real sparks when they get back together. I also like the idea of his son or daughter having to track him down across the universe, like a sort of cosmic deadbeat Dad.
Which I actually think is going to be the story–Han and Leia’s kid/kids going off on a cosmic odyssey and reuniting the old gang for some extended cameos. Maybe Luke will be in it a bit more, basically filling the Alec Guinness role.
The idea being “Remember those prequels nobody liked? Us neither—here’s the real Star Wars!”
True. I mean, how much could Mark Hamill possibly be drawing these days? I bet they could lock him up for $100,000 per movie.
You know, I guess I’m one of the few who doesn’t think it has to be about the Skywalker kids. It could be. But I’d like Star Wars to be bigger than that. One of the problems with the prequels was how Lucas tried to tie everything in to what already existed. Boba Fett, Chewbacca, Yoda. Even Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru. I guess Mace Windu was…something.
So go big. You can have the heirs to Luke’s legacy, but they don’t necessarily have to be from his (and Leia’s) bloodline.
It does make sense for Luke to have an Obi-Wan-esque role. Possibly Leia. I’m not as sure about Han, but it could work. It is NOT necessary, though, and I think dropping $80 million (or whatever) for the cast is a step in the wrong direction. To me, Chewbacca and the droids makes more sense than Han.
(And yay, hopefully they don’t fuck up by killing Chewie this time.)
I tell you how you get some comedy and some kick ass out of Ford. Make the sequel be about how Leia is queen and Solo is the first husband. He’s a joke to the universe like Clinton would be if Hillary were elected President. He hangs out with Chewie. Gets drunk and into fights in Cantina’s. Then have someone kill Leia & have Solo team up/sober up with Luke, Chewie & an estranged son/daughter who has some force powers but hasn’t developed them & needs Uncle Luke’s guidance. What would make it truly cool was if Luke turned to the Dark Side to get revenge on Leia’s killer and his nephew/niece/apprentice is the one who has to take him down in order to save it all before Luke becomes the new Palpatine.
So…kill off the one major female character from the original trilogy so she can be a plot point for one of the old men. Brilliant and hysterical!
DKT – You do realize that Leia was essentially the briefcase in Pulp Fiction in Episode 4? Some would argue all she’s ever been was a plot point.
Joe – it’s a valid point, although as a female character, she had much more agency than a suitcase. That said, I’d like to believe we can write female characters better that we did in the 70s.
The prequels were about Anakin. The original trilogy was about Luke. The new trilogy should be about Luke’s kids. I don’t want this to sound cruel, but I can’t believe Carrie Fisher is up for doing this.
I’ll be cruel. See Karen Allen in Indy 4, it was like watching your parents dance at a wedding.
“By the time “The Phantom Menace” opened, I’m convinced that even the single greatest movie ever made would have been a disappointment simply because of the weight of expectation.”
I don’t think so. I myself would have been happy with the single greatest movie ever made.
The prequels were hated because Lucas can make amazing screenplays, but writes TERRIBLE dialog. It had nothing to do with the actors.
The only one of the main trio I think is totally needed is Hamill as Luke. I’m gonna buy into the other posters logic here, but I do buy into the Skywalker family being the focus of the series, especially for 7-9. And after that, then they can really grind the gears and do all the wacky different type of Star Wars stories. I actually don’t want to see a 7-9 that is not about the Skywalkers. But after that, go nuts. I have no idea what the often rumoured 10-12 would be about! Could be anything, and spin off whatever.
But, back to the point and the release date at hand, 7-9 should have Luke. Or maybe even just ep. 7 but I’d like to see him stick around. Solo is basically window dressing to be honest, in the end he is just a supporting character. Leia as the sister seems to have more potential cuz it does keep the family saga going. But Leia and Han are very intertwined, you can get away with Luke as the lone Jedi master easily.
As for Ford, I say lure him back with the Solo death he’s been asking for since Empire Strikes Back (no carbonite, really getting bumped off)
I watched Star Wars a tonne as a kid, just like all of us (am 30 yrs old now). I remember though, the first time I watched it and was old enough to realise that Episode “IV” meant that there might be more!
That moment turned me into someone who tracked down magazines, articles, interview, ANYTHING that might have had any news on the prequels.
I remember when George famously mentioned his dream of doing 3 sequels as well! My god, I couldn’t be contained.
It was the beginning of my evolution in to the person I am who is so into movies, hype and these sites and the like (AICN etc) today.
No movie in history has had me clamouring for details, information and buying into hype than those of Star Wars. I dare say it’s the same for many of us.
Would it be a bold statement to say that Star Wars in a round-a-bout way birthed this kind of fan? It created the ‘movie geek’ so to speak? Or is it just cuz it created the movie geek version me? (Hate the way I termed that but I’m sleepy!)
Regardless, I put that guy to bed not long after the prequels finished their run. Obviously, still a movie geek, still love everything film and movies are my favorite thing. But nothing has had me clamouring like Star Wars did. Not even close.
I would hit up AICN, theforce.net, anything, daily – Just to get my fix.
But I let go a while ago now. I put it down to a mix of age, film watching maturity and disappointment in the prequels and the direction Star Wars took in general – I just couldn’t hang on anymore. It was clearly, no longer aimed at me and the people in charge had a vision for someone else.
That was okay though! And that period of crazy info-grabbing and net searching and anticipation was so much fricken fun that I’ll always remember it fondly. I still enjoyed every prequel screening and it was only long after that I came to see how bad they were as films.
Seeing that Lucasfilm logo at the front of Ep 1 alone let me love that viewing experience from start to finish.
The news last week was the first and long forgotten suggestion that maybe, just maybe that guy can be woken up again. But not yet. And I think that’s something everyone needs to wary of.
This isn’t necessarily a call for us all to go “HEY! Everyone! You can come back now – the bad man is gone. We’re going to get what we all dreamed of way back when!”.
But that seems to be the way everyone is prepared to go. It’s crazy. I’d love for us to all get what we want, but that just ain’t gonna happen.
Anyway, I’m going to sit and wait for each announcement, but until we get an indication of which direction this universe to go, I just don’t see anything specific to get too excited about.
New Star Wars is exciting yes, but it’s not necessarily going to be great! Yet…
Here is a thought I have had for ahwile now: What if they brought back Leia, Luke, and Han, but then killed one of them off in the first film. You know bring back the familiar characters to kind of put the fanbase at ease, but then take things in a new direction.
I think it would be interesting to see them go against expectations with this new trilogy. Think season one of Game of Thrones for an example. Keep story first, but take things to new places and surprise the fans.
I really would not be surprised if we see Han back in the Star Wars Universe, but sacrificing himself like Harrison Ford orignally wanted with Return of the Jedi.
Kasdan would be great to bring back. But have him work with a younger writer as well, a meshing of young and old voices. Kasdan to keep things in line with the original trilogy and a new writer to add some exciting elements to the mix.
This is such an exciting time for Star Wars fans. We are in for quite a ride.
Honestly, I’m not surprised that Ford would be interested. I mean, what else is he going to do? But I think this is a terrible idea. It was already bad enough that he tarnished his legacy as Indiana Jones by showing up looking so frail that he might keel over at any point (though to be fair to him, the writing of that movie was the biggest problem). We don’t need to see an ancient Han Solo too. Sorry. Either recast the part or set the sequels far enough in the future that he’s already dead.
Hopefully we’ll see what George Lucas had envisioned in the mid 1970’s. Simple as that. Good writers like Mr Kasden will definitely be a plus for the actors.
On another subject, is fantasy & comic book adaptations all that is left in Hollywood? Start talking about that one Drew. look what’s going to happen in the next 5 years….Superman, Justice League, Avengers, Iron Man, Hobbits…The geek in me is excited, but I also pine for the great films of the 60’s & 70’s….hopefully Paul Thomas Anderson, Ben Affleck, David Fincher & Steven Soderburgh & some others will still crank out some though provoking films.
What I definitely DON’T want to see in the next Star Wars movie: Han and Leia married and bringing up (or having fully raised) some young Jedi rugrat; Chewie mating, or anything to do with his home planet; Han trying to kick ass like a young Indiana Jones; and no Ewok anywhere near the proceedings!