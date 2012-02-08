Sigur Rós announces first live show in four years: more to come?

Sigur Ros has made first contact in terms of a new tour today, as they announce they’ll be headlining the Bestival festival in England this summer and plan to hit the road in 2012.

The Icelandic dream-rockers will head to the Isle of Wight for a Sept. 9 show, confirming their first live performance in four years. And, apparently, “their only show in the UK in 2012.”

“We”ll be announcing more tour dates soon – sign up to our mailing list to get the news first,” the band posted on their site.

The band was last out to support 2008’s “Med Sud I Eyrum Vid Spilum Endalaust,” though they released a new film last year, “Inni,” which was just lovely. Not quite as lovely as 2007’s “Heima,” which is practically experiential in illustrating the power of Sigur Ros’ live show. I was taken with Jonsi’s solo stint in support of “Go” two years ago, and I imagine that this forthcoming 2012 tour will have the same stunning visual clout, particularly as it seems Sigur Ros’ fandom continues to grow through exposure in television and movie placements, like in Cameron Crowe’s “We Bought a Zoo.”

The Cure, Bjork and PJ Harvey headed up Bestival last year.