Simon Kinberg says ‘Deadpool’ will be part of ‘X-Men’ movie universe

(CBR) “X-Men: Days of Future Past” screenwriter Simon Kinberg tells ComicBook.com that the upcoming “Deadpool” feature film will take place in the same movie-verse as Fox's long-running X-Men franchise.

“There's definitely a sort of overall plan that we've all been talking about for the X-Men universe now,” said Kinberg, “and Deadpool obviously fits into that. So yeah, I guess I would say it's part of certainly an overall timeline and thought process that goes into these films, some of which is inspired by the comics and some which is inspired by seeing what Marvel's done with telling a larger tapestry and linking all those movies together, even as they stand independently as well. The same kind of thought is going to go into these X-Men movies at Fox.”

Though not a mutant himself, Deadpool has always had tenuous ties to Marvel's line of X-Men comics — even when the X-Men would have preferred otherwise. Wade Wilson did debut in an X-Men comic — “New Mutants” #98 — and make numerous appearances in “X-Force” before jumping into his own solo limited and ongoing series. He even shared a title with Cable for a stretch of time in the mid '00s.

Now the movie X-Men will be exposed to Deadpool's specific brand of humor, although there is still no word as to specifically how Wilson's connection to the previous mutant movies will be established.

“Deadpool” is expected in theaters in February 2016. The next X-Men film — “X-Men: Apocalypse” — will be released a few months later on May 27.