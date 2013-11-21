Simon Pegg chooses to accept ‘Mission: Impossible 5′

and 11.21.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Simon Pegg is starting to collect franchises the way Christopher Lee does. Not only did he appear as Scotty for the second time in a J.J. Abrams “Star Trek” film, but he also completed Edgar Wright”s Cornetto Trilogy this year with “The World”s End”.

In fact, while speaking to MTV about “The World”s End”, Pegg and co-star Nick Frost talked a bit about the possibility of their pal Joe Cornish directing the third “Star Trek” movie before Pegg announced he will reprise his role as Benji in the fifth “Mission: Impossible”.

“Yes, absolutely,” Pegg said when asked about returning for “M:I 5”. “I”m looking forward to that. I”ve already started eating one carrot a day in order to be in shape. Actually, that”s not good for you to do that. Don”t do that.”

“Mission: Impossible 5” is set to open Dec. 25, 2015.

