Simon Pegg hints on Twitter that he might be signed to play ‘Ant-Man’

It would seem like a given that Edgar Wright would find a way to work Simon Pegg into “Ant-Man,” his long-in-development Marvel movie that is set right now to kick off Phase Three of Marvel’s world domination.
Honestly, though, I never would have guessed that Pegg would be suiting up for the role of Ant-Man himself, which makes today’s Twitter tease by Pegg an intriguing one. If you haven’t seen, Pegg appears to be touring Marvel today, and he’s sent out several images. There’s one of him with the Hulk, another of him holding Thor’s hammer, and then one final one where he is standing in front of a painting.
Innocuous stuff, right? Just a fanboy-turned-actor enjoying his tour of the space where they’re turning our collective childhood into a whole series of massive franchises, right?
But look closely at that last picture. Pegg is being very specific with that pose, and that one finger in particular seems to be announcing something that is pretty big news.
I don’t for a moment believe that Pegg is going to play Hank Pym, and part of the reasoning for why he might seriously be announcing that he’s going to play Ant-Man is because Edgar Wright and co-writer Joe Cornish are taking a different approach to this one than most of the Marvel movies so far.
If you’re familiar with the comics, let’s just say that Wright and Cornish are approaching things from a Scott Lang sort of perspective, not a Hank Pym perspective. That gives you an idea what you might expect, and if Pegg is onboard, then presumably he’s playing Lang or a character like Lang. That could mean there will also be a Hank Pym in the film, or it could just set up that Pym exists, but off-camera. They’ve been working on this script for a while now, and I have to assume they’re excited as they get closer to a start date. This was never a job that Marvel was casting a wide net for; instead, this was a project that Wright vigorously pursued because he loved what it could be.
Seeing his test footage at Comic-Con was revelatory. Just based on that one clip, I am confident that Wright will try some very new and crazy ideas in his action scenes, and I’m genuinely excited that he seems to be getting closer and closer to actually making the film. To be clear, @AgentM (Marvel’s Ryan Penagos) says that Pegg was touring the NYC office just to record a podcast, and that he’s not in the film.
What do you think? Is Pegg just playing a game with Twitter, or could he be set now to put on the Ant-Man suit for 2015?
Hopefully we’ll have answers to these questions soon.
In the meantime, “The World’s End” opens August 23, 2013.
Years and years ago (this was almost a Marvel Phase 1 movie, remember) I remember reading there were two Ant-Men in the film, dunno which one, but the main guy and an older mentor figure. Pegg for the former, I guess.
Spoke to Edgar Wright and asked if the Ant-Man script had changed much over the years due to events in Phase One. About 1m in – [www.bbc.co.uk]
Pegg is touring Marvel studios, stops near a poster featuring a character that his best mate has spent years planning a film for. I wouldn’t look as deep into it…
Good catch if you’re correct, but on the fairly ‘wild’ side of speculation.
Wish I could see the Antman reel you’re speaking about. The action in World’s End is fantastic – Wright’s sensibilities as a film maker and they he can direct action make me wish he’d make a Last Boy Scout / Die Hard style movie – but you know, original. He’d nail that sort of thing!
Here ya go mate. There may be higher quality versions out there, but you can get the gist of it.
[youtu.be]
Thank you good sir – you know, I’d just assumed any vids out there woulda been pulled so never looked.
Pretty neatly done!
Have to add / inquire Drew – very unlike you to put out an article of this kind of speculation. Am curious if this was some kind ‘let me see what happens’ type article as part of some broader future comment on ‘the internet these days’ or something. Often see you warning others of such speculative topics…
He just confirmed via twitter that he is not playing Ant-Man:
“Oh wait, I fucked up that hashtag. It was supposed to be #iamnotantman”
I don’t think this means anything. He could simply be pointing at it because his very close friend is directing the movie. Of course, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if he ended up in the movie, but I think people are reading way too much into this.
It’s very obivious to me that Edgar Wright will cast Simon Pegg as AntMan. I mean, those two guys plus are close friends. Wnen it comes across Edgar Wright and his movies…Simon Pegg is always involved.
I for one like Simon Pegg as an actor. He played as a genious in Mission Impossible & Star Trek. He should play AntMan!
I don’t believe that Simon Pegg is going to play Ant-Man because, after 8 years of this shit, I refuse to believe the movie even exists until it actually gets in front of a camera.
Also, the picture itself isn’t necessarily laden with meaning. “Hey look, that guy from that thing my friend Edgar is working on.” That’s probably the extent of it. Still cool though!
Of course he’s playing Antman.
That last twitter post is sarcastic like , “woops, my bad”