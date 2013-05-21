Simon Pegg makes a toast in crowded new ‘The World’s End’ poster

Simon Pegg is taking a break from his Starship Enterprise duties to raise a pint of lager in the new poster for the forthcoming Brit comedy “The World’s End.”

The film will reunite Pegg and co-star Nick Frost with director Edgar Wright, who previously teamed with the duo non the cult hits “Shaun of the Dead” and “Hot Fuzz.”

This time, Martin Freeman, Paddie Considine, Rosamund Pike and Eddie Marsan are along for the ride, and they’re all uncomfortable crammed into the new poster.

Check it out here:

Five middle-aged friends attempt to finish a massive pub crawl from their youth, ending at a mysterious establishment called The World’s End. As the drunken night goes on, however, they discover that the pub’s name may actually mean the real thing, when “Body Snatchers”-like entities appear.

“The World”s End” opens in the U.S. on August 23, but will appears in theaters in the U.K. on July 19.