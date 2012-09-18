‘Sin City: A Dame to Kill For’ slated for November production start

“Sin City” fans will probably have a hard time believing this, but the film’s long-awaited follow-up is finally ramping up production.

Star Rosario Dawson – confirmed to be reprising her role in the prequel/sequel alongside Mickey Rourke, Jessica Alba, Clive Owen, Michael Madsen and more – has told MTV that “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” is slated to begin shooting this November.

“I’m not sure if I’m supposed to say that, but I’m going to say November, I’m going to be honest and put it out there,” said the actress, who plays the role of hardened prostitute Gail. “It’s very soon. Very excited.”

The story, of course, is based off Frank Miller’s graphic novel of the same name, itself a follow-up to his first “Sin City” serial.

“It’s sort of a prequel to the ‘Sin City’ we’ve already watched, so you’ll understand the references we were making in that one,” said Dawson, who said she’s read the comics but hasn’t yet received a film script. “The new face thing, all of that interesting stuff.”

For those versed in the comics, “new face” refers to a plot twist involving the character of Dwight McCarthy (Clive Owen), who must undergo reconstructive surgery after being deformed by several gunshot wounds.

The follow-up was first announced by Dimension back in April, a full seven years after the release of the first film. Robert Rodriguez is returning to direct alongside Frank Miller, who co-wrote the script with Rodriguez and William Monahan (“The Departed”). Two of the film’s three segments, one of which is reportedly titled “The Long Bad Night,” are said to be original creations written specifically for the screen.

“Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” is scheduled to hit theaters on October 4, 2013.

Will you be seeing “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For” when it comes out?