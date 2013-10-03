Sinead O’Connor threatens Miley with lawsuit: ‘You are such an anti-female tool’

Miley Ray Cyrus has a message for Sinead O”Connor: butt out. But it’s clear that O’Connor is doing nothing of the sort.

If you’re not up on the action, yesterday, O”Connor wrote an impassioned open letter to Cyrus, applauding her talent, and advising her to stop letting herself be “prostituted” by other people who were eager to exploit a young girl. She had been through the whole thing and had fought against having her sexuality be used a marketing tool. She perhaps felt she had a right to voice her opinion because the director”s cut of Cyrus”s “Wrecking Ball” is basically a remake of O”Connor”s “Nothing Compares 2 U” video: both focus solely on the singer”s face as she performs the song in one shot.

It”s actually a lovely letter, and even if Cyrus doesn”t agree, it”s hard to argue that O”Connor”s heart wasn”t in the right place.

Instead of thanking O”Connor and sending her on her way, Cyrus decided to mock her and remind folks that O”Connor hardly has a past free of rebellious acts.

Early this morning, she tweeted “Before Amanda Bynes… there was… ” and posted a rundown of O”Connor”s tweets when she was having a mental breakdown in January 2012 and publicly asked if “can any psychiatrist see me today [and] get me back on meds [and] help me without having to go to the hospital?” and “I”m really un-well… and in danger.” O’Connor subsequently canceled her 2012 tour to support her new album because of her bi-polar disease.

But she wasn”t done. Cyrus then posted, without comment, a photo of Cyrus tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul ll on “Saturday Night Live” in 1992. That was a career killer for O”Connor and she was banned for life from “SNL” for her actions. (Deathandtaxes points out that Cyrus’s screen grabs quoting O’Connor’s 2012 meltdown are from someone else using O’Connor’s which is possible, since O’Connor quit Twitter last year, But the words are verbatim from O’Connor’s tweets in 2012 as her breakdown was happening.)

Why didn’t Cyrus just quote the title of O’Connor’s 2012 album back to her in response: “How About I Be Me (And You Be You).”

Inbetween cutting down O’Connor, Cyrus has been retweeting provocative photos of her taken by Terry Richardson featuring her in a very revealing leotard and smoking up a storm.

Of course, O’Connor couldn’t let Cyrus’s reply go unanswered and O’Connor has now ripped Cyrus a new one for mocking people with mental illnesses… rightfully so. She also calls Cyrus “such an anti-female tool of the anti-female music industry.” O’Connor demands Cyrus take down the tweets or that she will “hear from my lawyers.”

O’Connor’s page is crashing because so many folks are trying to access her response to Cyrus’s response. Here it is in full:



Miley… Really? Who the fuck is advising you? Because taking me on is even more fuckin” stupid than behaving like a prostitute and calling it feminism. You have posted today tweets of mine which are two years old, which were posted by me when I was unwell and seeking help so as to make them look like they are recent. In doing so you mock myself and Amanda Bynes for having suffered with mental health issues and for having sought help.

I mean really really… who advises you? have you any idea how stupid and dangerous it is to mock people for suffering illness? You will yourself one day suffer such illness, that is without doubt. The

course you have set yourself upon can only end in that, trust me. I am staggered that any 20 yr old woman of the 21st century could behave in such a dangerous and irresponsible manner as to not only

send the signal to young women that its ok to act like prostitutes but also to the signal that those who have suffered or do suffer mental health problems are to be mocked and have their opinions invalidated.

Have you no sense of danger at all? or responsibility? Remove your tweets immediately or you will hear from my lawyers. I am certain you will be hearing from all manner of mental health advocacy groups also. It is not acceptable to mock any person for having suffered.

It is most unbecoming of you to respond in such a fashion to someone who expressed care for you. And worse that you are such an anti-female tool of the anti-female music industry. I hope that you will apologise to Amanda Bynes and to any person who has been wounded by your mockery of those who have suffered. And I hope that you will wake up and understand that you in fact are a danger to women.

Furthermore you posted a photo of me tearing the pope”s photo .. as if to imply insanity.. by doing so all you have achieved is to expose your staggering ignorance. I suggest you read The Philadelphia Report, The Boston Report, all the reports which will illuminate for you why that action of mine remains sane and valid. By mocking it you mock every child who suffered sexual abuse at the hands of priests and had it covered by the Vatican. You could really do with educating yourself, that is if you”re not too busy getting your tits out to read.

UPDATE: Cyrus responded a few minutes ago, clearly trying to cool down the flames. She tweeted, “Sinead. I don’t have time to write you an open letter cause Im hosting and performing on SNL this week…so if youd like to meet up and talk lemme now in your next letter. ; )” Note the irony that Cyrus is on “SNL” this week, which, as we noted above, is off limits to O’Connor.

Not to be left out, now Amanda Palmer (the former Dresden Dolls member who raised $1 million on Kickstarter to fund her solo album) decided she needed to weigh in, so she’s written an open letter to O’Connor to respond to her open letter to Cyrus.