‘Sinister’ director Scott Derrickson reportedly in the running for ‘Doctor Strange’?

(CBR) Marvel may be revving up for the April 4 release of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”, but the studio is also playing the long game, with an eye toward Phase Three films like “Ant-Man” and the long-discussed “Doctor Strange”. The project will further broaden the boundaries of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the studio still hasn”t figured out who will helm the project. However, it does seem to be getting closer.

On Twitter, The Hollywood Reporter”s Borys Kit wrote, “DOCTOR STRANGE update: Scott Derrickson (“Sinister”, “Exorcism of Emily Rose”) also in the mix to direct the movie.” He followed that up with, “Being told Mark Andrews (“Brave”), Jonathan Levine (“Warm Bodies”) still on the shortlist.”

Derrickson might be best known for helming the microbudget Blumhouse horror film “Sinister”, but he also directed the larger-budget “The Day the Earth Stood Still” remake.